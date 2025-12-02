Where was Tron: Ares filmed? All filming locations revealed

Tron: Ares poster (via Instagram/ @jaredleto)

Tron: Ares hit theatres on October 10, 2025, as Disney's latest dive into the neon-drenched sci-fi franchise that started back in 1982. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film picks up the script work from Jesse Wigutow, building on the original Tron vision by Steven Lisberger. It's a standalone sequel to 2010's Tron: Legacy, blending high-stakes AI drama with the series' signature digital spectacle.

Filming wrapped in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, after delays from the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Principal photography ran four months, starting in January 2024 under the working title Velcro, mixing practical sets with heavy CGI to bring the Grid's glow to rainy streets.

The plot centres on Ares, a sophisticated program played by Jared Leto, dispatched from the Grid into our world on a mission that sparks humanity's first real brush with artificial intelligence.

Created by tech whiz Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters) as a controllable digital soldier, Ares grapples with his programming when he uncovers a "permanence code" that lets him cross into physical form.

This sets off chaos at ENCOM, where CEO Eve Kim (Greta Lee) and her team, including Seth Flores (Arturo Castro), scramble to contain the threat.

Julian's mother, Elisabeth (Gillian Anderson), pushes to weaponise the tech, while Ares bonds with Eve, discovering emotions that challenge his directives.

Jodie Turner-Smith shines as Athena, Ares' ally in the Grid and Hasan Minhaj adds edge as ENCOM's CTO Ajay Singh. Jeff Bridges returns as Kevin Flynn, the Grid's creator, in a nod to the originals.

Cameron Monaghan rounds out key roles in this 119-minute PG-13 thriller, scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

All filming locations of Tron: Ares explored-

Cambie Bridge, Vancouver, British Columbia: The star location for major chase and crossover sequences. Its towering steel frame and False Creek views stood in for high-tension real-world escapes, with crews closing lanes for weeks in early 2024. The bridge's industrial edge mirrored Ares' raw emergence from code to flesh.

West Cordova Street & Thurlow Street corner, Vancouver, BC: Used for urban infiltration scenes. This bustling downtown spot, near high-rises and shops, captured Eve's team navigating crowded sidewalks amid digital glitches. Filming here highlighted Vancouver's role as a stand-in for generic U.S. cities.

Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC: Key for corporate and street-level drama at ENCOM. The wide avenue's mix of offices and traffic allowed for dynamic tracking shots, blending practical effects with post-production neon. Night shoots here ran long, testing the cast's endurance in wet weather.

Vancouver British Columbia Temple, Vancouver, BC: A surprising pick for quieter, introspective moments. The temple's sleek, modern architecture evoked a sense of otherworldly calm, subtly tying into the Grid's spiritual undertones. Limited exterior shots kept disruptions low.

Bridge Studios, Burnaby, BC (soundstages): The bulk of interior and Grid scenes happened here. This massive facility hosted custom-built sets for ENCOM labs and digital realms, where Leto and Turner-Smith filmed motion-capture work. It's a go-to for Vancouver productions, handling the film's intense VFX pipeline.

Why Vancouver?

Vancouver has long been Hollywood North, pulling in blockbusters with its mix of urban density, natural backdrops and tax breaks. For Tron: Ares, it doubled as both the real world and subtle Grid extensions, letting crews shoot night scenes without losing the city's tech-hub vibe.



Director Rønning praised the location for its tireless crew during six weeks of dark shoots, blending rain-slicked bridges with soundstages for digital overlays.

This choice kept costs down while capturing a fresh and grounded feel.

Tron: Ares production – Quick facts

Development began in 2010. Originally as Tron: Ascension but cancelled in 2015.

Rebooted in 2017 with Jared Leto attached as Ares and producer.

Planned August 2023 start in Vancouver delayed by SAG/WGA strikes; 150+ crew laid off.

Filming finally ran Jan 15–May 1, 2024 (working title: Velcro).

Budget: ~$220M; shot partly in IMAX.

VFX by ILM, Image Engine, Distillery; score by Nine Inch Nails.

Tron: Ares is now available to rent/buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango at Home.

It hits physical 4K/Blu-ray on January 6, 2026.

