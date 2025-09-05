Disney’s Tron: Ares trailer hints at explosive action, stunning visuals, and a bold new chapter in the grid

Tron: Ares © Disney

Disney has dropped a new trailer for I, for another thrilling entry into the world of the Grid. The film is going to be released on October 10, 2025.

Joachim Rønning directed the new movie, a sequel to Tron: Legacy. It has a new story that takes the digital world of the Grid to new heights. The movie is about Ares, a supersoldier program that breaks free from the Grid's digital world and goes on a mission in the real world. Jared Leto plays Ares and combines action with futuristic technology to look at how AI and people interact.

This upcoming film seems to add a new chapter in the Tron saga, with lots of action and stunning visuals. The story will show how artificial intelligence interacts with the real world and has unexpected effects.

Disney’s Tron: Ares Trailer Hints at a Bold New Chapter in the Grid

The trailer is a stunning sneak peek that reveals a taste of action and new directions the series will take. At the beginning, there are a lot of exciting visuals, like the famous light cycle chases, high-speed chases, and explosions. As always, the digital world is immersive, with designs that change all the time. It feels like the viewer is actually racing through the Grid.

The synopsis of the movie reads,

A highly sophisticated Program named Ares is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission in the film. This marks the first encounter of humankind with AI beings.

A police car being sliced in half is a trailer highlight. The movie's high stakes are shown by this classic image. That sequence suggests Tron: Ares will have lots of high-energy action for fans of the first movies. The movie's dark, dystopian tone, which fits with its themes of artificial intelligence and how people adapt to new technologies, is hinted at by the huge machine that dominates the futuristic city.

The trailer shares information to keep viewers connected despite the plot being kept secret. As the show takes on an unknown mission, Ares, played by Jared Leto, will interact with the real world, creating new issues.

A glimpse of Tron: Ares and its Cast

This upcoming American science fiction action movie, directed by Joachim Rønning, is the third movie in the Tron series and a sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010). The movie is about a very advanced program called Ares that is sent from the digital world (the Grid) to the real world on a dangerous mission. This is the first time people have met AI beings. The story explores the themes of artificial intelligence and how people interact with technology as Ares deals with the problems of the real world.

In the movie, Evan Peters plays Julian Dillinger, who made the super-smart computer program Ares, which Jared Leto plays. Ajay Singh is played by Hasan Minhaj, and Eve Kim is played by Greta Lee. Athena is played by Jodie Turner-Smith. Seth Flores is played by Arturo Castro, and Caius is played by Cameron Monaghan. Julian's mother, Elisabeth Dillinger, is played by Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges plays Kevin Flynn again, reprising his famous role as the character from the first two Tron movies.

Disney's Tron: Ares will release in theaters on October 10, 2025.

