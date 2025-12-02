How to watch Tron: Ares online? Streaming options explained

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Joachim Rønning, Evan Peters, Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the UK Photocall of Disney's 'Tron: Ares' at Claridge's Hotel, London on October 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

The third sequel in the Tron movie series, Tron: Ares (2025), had its theatrical release on October 10, 2025, and the sci-fi action film has now officially got its digital release date.

The digital and rental purchases (via PVoD) for Tron: Ares start from December 2, 2025.

The film’s plot revolves around a rivalry between two giant corporations, ENCOM and Dillinger Systems, as they race to pull digital programs into the real world. Jeff Bridges is reprising his role as Kevin Flynn, who starred in the first two Tron films, and his invention, “Permanence Code,” is what the two corporations are after. Their experiments face a major limitation: anything digitized into reality disintegrates after 29 minutes, and Kevin’s code is capable of making digital beings survive permanently.

The official logline of Tron: Ares reads,

"A highly sophisticated digital Program, Ares, is sent into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first face-to-face encounter with artificial intelligence. As Ares experiences his surroundings and has his first brush with humanity, his consciousness – and conscience – start to evolve. He finds an unexpected ally in the brilliant technologist, computer programmer and current ENCOM CEO Eve Kim, who is on her own journey to discover a critical code written by Kevin Flynn. Betraying orders and relentlessly pursued, the two fight not only for their survival but for a future where technology and humanity can intersect."

Streaming details explored: Where to watch Tron: Ares

From Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the film is available for rent or purchase via PVoD. Below are the platforms from which users can either buy or rent Tron: Ares.

Apple TV

Fandango at Home

Prime Video

YouTube

Buying the film costs about $20–$30, while renting it is affordable, with a price range of $15–$24 for a 48-hour watch window.

After its theatrical and digital platform runs, Tron: Ares will stream on Disney+, but the exact date hasn’t been announced yet. According to sources, Disney typically releases movies on streaming platforms about three months after they hit theaters, so the film will likely arrive on Disney+ sometime in January.

Meet the cast of Tron: Ares

The first Tron movie was released in 1982, and the second part, Tron: Legacy, was released in 2010. And now Joachim Rønning has brought the third instalment to both of these films in 2025, with a screenplay credited to Jesse Wigutow and produced by a team including Sean Bailey, Jared Leto (also lead actor), Jeffrey Silver, Emma Ludbrook, Justin Springer, and Steven Lisberger (the original creator of Tron).

Jared Leto plays Ares, the advanced digital program sent from the digital world into the real one. Greta Lee stars as Eve Kim, Evan Peters plays Julian Dillinger (head of rival tech company), and Jeff Bridges returns as Kevin Flynn. Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson join the ensemble.