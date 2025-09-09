Did Trump send Epstein a signed birthday card? White House refutes authenticity of the letter released by the WSJ

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago club. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Donald Trump's supposed letter to Epstein was released on Monday, and it spread on X. The Wall Street Journal first released the news of Trump's alleged birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein on July 17, 2025. For Epstein's 50th birthday, Ghislaine Maxwell made a leather-bound album, which consisted of letters and pictures from his close family and friends.

The WSJ reviewed the contents of the album and found the alleged letter from the US President. The birthday card had a short message. It was a transcription of a conversation he reportedly had with Jeffrey Epstein.

The two were seemingly discussing life, and what was in it besides "having everything." Trump stated on the note that he knew the answer to that question.

However, he would not say it out loud. Jeffrey Epstein agreed to it. Then the President claimed that the two of them seemed to have some things in common, calling themselves "enigmas."

"We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret," the birthday card stated.

🚨WSJ PUBLISHES THE BIRTHDAY LETTER TRUMP ALLEGEDLY SENT EPSTEIN pic.twitter.com/wuATSmVf6D — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) September 8, 2025

The WSJ reported that the birthday card also had a hand-drawn picture of a naked woman, claiming that it was allegedly drawn by Donald Trump. The news outlet then reached out to the President, and he denied ever writing the letter.

He claimed that he did not draw naked pictures of women, and the language used in the letter did not resemble him.

Trump then accused the Wall Street Journal of writing a "fake" story, saying that the letter does not exist and he would sue them.

"This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words... I'm gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else," the President stated.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the viral Donald Trump letter in a recent tweet

The US President filed a defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch, the owner of News Corp., the parent company of the WSJ.

At the time, a spokesperson from News Corp. told the press that they did not publish false news and were prepared for the lawsuit.

"We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit," they stated.

As the birthday letter was released on September 8, 2025, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed it. She called it a "Democrat Epstein Hoax" and claimed that the letter was supposedly fabricated.

Leavitt also called out Joe Palazzolo, the WSJ journalist, for seemingly not giving the White House time to respond in July 2025, before publishing the story.

"As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," the White House Press Secretary wrote.

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.



As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.



President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

Congressman Robert Garcia called out the President on X on Monday, saying that the letter he insisted did not exist is now public.

He then tweeted, demanding that the government release the Epstein files. Garcia also accused the White House of allegedly covering up the files.

"We got the Epstein note Trump says doesn't exist. Time to end this White House cover-up," Robert Garcia wrote.

The President has continued to claim his innocence. Stay tuned for more updates on the Jeffrey Epstein birthday card and the Epstein files.