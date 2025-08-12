Did Tesla really deactivate a Cybertruck on the road? Viral video debunked

Low-angle view of the facade of Tesla Motors dealership with logo and sign in Pleasanton, California, July 23, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

A video has been circulating online, claiming that Tesla remotely shut down a Cybertruck while it was being driven. In the footage, the truck moves along the road before it seems to lose power and come to a stop. The person (@bighuey313) recording says Tesla turned it off from a distance.

It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral on social media. Some people took it as proof that carmakers can control vehicles remotely. Others weren’t sure but still decided to share it. Like many viral stories, it spread quickly — well before anyone could check if it was real.​

The video that started it all

The short video shows a Cybertruck moving along as usual before it suddenly slows down and comes to a stop. In the clip, it’s claimed that Tesla “deactivated” the truck while it was still on the road.

The idea tapped into a fear some people already have about modern technology — that connected cars could be controlled by the manufacturer at any moment.

That mix of curiosity and concern made the video perfect for catching attention online. But without clear context or extra details, there were warning signs from the very beginning.

Tesla’s side of the story

Tesla was quick to respond, calling the video “fake.” The company said there is no feature that allows it to remotely stop a moving car. While Tesla can send software updates and limit certain features in specific situations, it does not have any system that shuts down a vehicle mid-drive.

They also noted that the clip could have been staged. A mechanical issue, a dead battery, or even some smart editing could make it appear like a remote shutdown. Without solid proof to back it up, the claim simply doesn’t stand.

What Tesla can — and can’t — do

Tesla can update its cars remotely and make changes to certain software features. In rare cases, such as when a vehicle is stolen or bought through fraud, it can limit some of its functions.

But bringing a car to a stop in the middle of traffic is not one of those abilities. Safety rules and the way these cars are built make that extremely unlikely — and far too dangerous. The systems are made to keep the driver and everyone else on the road safe.

Why this story stood out

The Cybertruck has been one of Tesla’s most talked-about models since it was first revealed. Its futuristic design and advanced features keep it in the news. A claim that Tesla can shut it off remotely sparks both curiosity and concern about how much control carmakers actually have.

For some people, the idea was a reason to be cautious about modern cars. For others, it was simply another rumor from the internet.

There is no confirmed proof that Tesla remotely shut down a Cybertruck while it was on the road. The company has denied the claim, and the video does not provide any evidence to support it.