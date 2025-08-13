Did Sydney Sweeney say she would celebrate naked if the Chicago Bears won the Super Bowl? Viral claim debunked

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

A headline about Sydney Sweeney went viral on Facebook after a Chicago Bears fan page shared it. They claimed that the Anyone But You actress supposedly said in a recent interview that she would get "naked" if the Chicago Bears won the 2025 Super Bowl.

The Facebook post has garnered nearly 10,000 reactions and almost 2,500 comments. The fan page shared a link to an article containing Sydney Sweeney's alleged remarks. The blog Cafex stated in its report that Sweeney supposedly said that she would "go all in" for her favourite team.

"I've been cheering for the Bears since I was a kid, and if they win the Super Bowl in 2025, you bet I'll be celebrating in style. If it means getting naked, then so be it. This is not just a game. It's a passion. The Bears mean everything to me. I am ready to go all in," the actress allegedly said.

The statement is false, as Sydney Sweeney has never said such a thing in her past interviews. The claim is part of a trend where satirical blogs and social media pages post fake news to generate views. Another fan page of the football team, the Cleveland Browns, uploaded a similar post.

Sydney Sweeney has been linked with former NFL players Tom Brady and Antonio Brown

Sydney Sweeney's fan page uploaded a clip of her red-carpet interview and remarked on her beauty in November 2024. Antonio Brown retweeted it with a clip of Jameis Winston's pregame interview, where he said he was happy to play in the snow.

"I am so happy and grateful that the Lord has blessed me to play in some snow," Jameis Winston said in the interview.

The clip, without any context, puzzled netizens as they speculated why the former NFL player posted the clip in response to the actress's clip. Some netizens claimed he was allegedly referencing "playing" with Sweeney, as she is a White woman. Neither Antonio Brown nor the Euphoria actress responded to the online speculation.

Multiple sources spotted Sydney Sweeney and Tom Brady conversing at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding celebrations.

A source told the New York Post that Tom Brady was "casually dating," and he allegedly had no plans regarding marriage in the future. The source didn't mention Sweeney. The media outlet, however, reported that the former NFL player is supposedly dating supermodel Irina Shayk.

"He's been casually dating. Tom is not completely closed off to the idea of getting married again but isn't sure what the future holds," the source stated.

For the unversed, Brady divorced his wife of 13 years, model Gisele Bündchen, in October 2022. They have two children, Benjamin and Vivian. He was reported to be in an on-and-off relationship with Irina Shayk since 2023.

Sydney Sweeney has kept her dating life private after she split from her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino. In an interview with The Times in May 2025, Sydney Sweeney confirmed that she and Davino broke up.

The Anyone But You star recently made headlines for her American Eagle ad controversy. Even though the clothing brand has released a statement, she has not responded to the backlash.