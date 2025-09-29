Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban reportedly separate after 19 years of marriage?

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are seen backstage at the Concert For Carolina Benefit Concert at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

Word on the street is that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage. TMZ claimed in its September 29, 2025, article that the Babygirl actress and country singer had been living apart since the summer of 2025.

The couple has two daughters, Sunday and Faith. Reports state that the decision to separate was one-sided, as the actress was not in support. She is reportedly “holding the family together through this difficult time.”

A source alleged that the Let It Roll singer had moved out of the family home in Nashville and acquired his own residence.

Nicole Kidman’s last post about Urban was in June 2025, when she celebrated their marriage anniversary on Instagram by sharing a black and white photo of them embracing, which she captioned:

"Happy Anniversary Baby"

Keith Urban’s last photo of Kidman shows the couple at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards. At the ceremony, Keith Urban was honored with the ACM Triple Crown.

Kidman is booked and busy as she just finished wrapping up filming of the sequel to the Practical Magic movie. Keith is currently on his High and Alive World tour.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's relationship explored

Nicole and Keith first met in 2005, years after the actress divorced her former husband, Tom Cruise. They made their public debut as a couple at the 48th Grammy Awards in February 2006.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2013, Nicole recalled how she felt when she first met Keith:

"I would probably say that two very lonely people managed to meet at a time when they could open themselves to each other," she said. "We were a mixture of frightened and brave."

They tied the knot in June 2006 at a chapel in Manly, Australia. The event had high-profile guests like Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts, and Rupert Murdoch. In July 2008, they welcomed their first child, Sunday Rose.

Their second daughter, Faith Margaret, was born in December 2020. In a March 2019 interview, Keith Urban revealed that he had written his hit track Gemini for his wife.

It is worth noting that the couple hasn’t made any statement regarding their alleged separation.