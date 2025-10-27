Did Millie Bobby Brown donate $1,000,000 to the LGBTQ community to 'find a cure'? Viral tweet debunked

Millie Bobby Brown attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at Intercontinental Hotel on March 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown is trending as a tweet claiming the actress supposedly donated money to the LGBTQ community to "find a cure" went viral. The X account @DropPopNet tweeted that the Stranger Things star allegedly donated $1,000,000. The tweet garnered over 100,000 likes.

The news is fake, as there are no official reports of Millie Bobby Brown making such a donation. Neither did she give any similar statement.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown donated $1,000,000 to the LGBTQIA+ community.



“I hope they find a cure,” the actress stated. pic.twitter.com/FU2HyEAx0r — Drop Pop (@DropPopNet) October 26, 2025

The X page is also a parody account known for posting fake news for entertainment. The account's bio clearly states its purpose.

"A parody/satirical pop culture news outlet, solely and only meant for entertainment purposes. Nothing on this account represents factual news. We do not intend to defame, harm, mislead, or misrepresent anyone. This account’s goal is satire and creative parody, not to deceive, offend, or cause distress," the account's bio stated.

Netizens also recognized the tweet as misinformation, joking about it in the replies.

"The way this joke never dies is so alsjsjwlkskdkdkdkk," one netizen wrote.

"I know she tired of seeing these," another X user added.

"The PR team gotta be chain smoking right now," another user wrote.

Millie Bobby Brown being involved in internet users' homophobic memes is part of a running joke. The joke started in 2018, when netizens took screenshots of the actress's Snapchat stories and edited homophobic quotes on them to make it look like they came from her.

X users started the #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, and trended it while jokingly adding their made-up homophobic, Islamophobic, and transphobic stories.

While Millie Bobby Brown never directly addressed it, she deactivated her X account around the same time, leading netizens to speculate that the trolling was the reason behind her quitting the platform.

Millie Bobby Brown revealed why she left X and TikTok

The actress shared that her quitting social media was due to the hate comments and her ex-boyfriend Hunter Ecimovic's explicit remarks in an interview with Allure in 2022.

For the unversed, in 2021, TikToker Hunter Ecimovic went on live and admitted that he had groomed the actress, and they had dated when she was 16 and he was 20 years old.

Ecimovic then made sexual comments about her. At the time, Millie was dating Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actress said that the sudden media attention because of Hunter's remarks made her feel "out of control and powerless," and she decided to quit social media.

Meanwhile, Brown won the Best Performance in a Show award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018.

In her acceptance speech, she mentioned how she stood against bullying, leading netizens to believe it was supposedly about the homophobic memes.

"I was taught: if you don't have anything nice to say, just don't say it. There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I'm not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you," Brown stated.

Millie Bobby Brown has been an UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2018, and she raises awareness of children's right to education and the violence, bullying, and poverty they face worldwide.

As of the time of writing, Brown or her team has not responded to the recent viral tweet.