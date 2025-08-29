Did Megan say “I do” to Kieran on the Love is Blind: UK season 2 finale? Details explored

Megan from Love is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Instagram/@meganjupp)

Love is Blind: UK season 2 episodes 9 and 10 were released on August 27, 2025. They saw the couples meeting each other's families and spending more time with each other before they walked down the aisle.

Megan and Kieran, who got engaged in the pods, saw their faces after their engagement, then went to a getaway in Cyprus. After living under one roof in the UK to test their relationship in their real world and getting familiar with each other's families, the duo got ready for their wedding day, per the format of the show.

After they expressed their feelings to each other, when the officiator asked Kieran if he wanted to marry Megan, he said he did. The tension in the room was palpable when it was Megan's turn to answer. But she said she did. The guests clapped, hooted, and got teary-eyed as they witnessed yet another happy union on Love is Blind: UK.

How did Megan and Kieran's wedding day go on Love is Blind: UK season 2 finale?

Before they got to the venue, Kieran's mom saw him and told him that looking at it felt like it was a rather quick decision, but when things were right, they just were. His dad said that his emotions were a sign that the connection really meant something to him. He also gave Kieran his steampunk watch and pinned it to his vest.

Meanwhile, Megan met her mom and told her how it had been hard for her to trust people because she grew up seeing her mom's troubled relationship. Her mom said that just because things didn't work for her, it didn't mean they wouldn't work for Megan. The latter agreed.

While on her way to the altar, Megan said to the cameras that she trusted Kieran and felt lucky to have found someone she wanted to spend the rest of her life with. On his way to the altar, Kieran said that they might be a bit younger than the rest of the couples, but what bonded them was their ability to be honest with each other.

When everyone stood up for the bride, and she walked in, Kieran cried. He then told her that she came "flying" into his life and now he couldn't remember what life was like without her.

"When I think back to our first date, the first thing I heard was your infectious laugh, and I was completely hooked. Your lovable energy makes you so easy to talk to, and I just want to be around you all the time," he continued.

He got emotional when he said that she allowed him to be vulnerable. He also said that he believed she would be a beautiful wife and mother for the family they would create one day. Megan stated that she felt "calm and joy" in this presence as though she had known him all her life.

"I now couldn't imagine a life without you in it," she added.

She told him she felt lucky to be loved by him and that he had opened her eyes to a new realm of kindness and understanding. The officiator then asked them if they wanted to marry each other, and they said yes. An exchange of rings followed, and the couple walked off the aisle to have a toast together.

