Did Love Is Blind: UK’s Megan and Kieran stay together after the show? Relationship status explored

Kieran and Megan from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Instagram @loveisblindnetflix)

Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 wrapped up with its finale, which was released on 27 August 2025 on Netflix.

The series followed a new set of single men and women as they dated without seeing their partners and connected in the pods just through chats before they could choose to get engaged.

One of the main couples that people followed quite closely was Megan, a dancer, and Kieran, a game developer.

Their story started strong; they had a nice connection in the pods. Megan had to be aware since Kieran was also talking to another contestant, Sophie.

He eventually chose to commit to Megan and got engaged before seeing each other. From that point, their relationship was a main storyline for the season.

The finale showed that Megan and Kieran did marry at the altar, so as of the last episode, they are still together.

At this point, since the series was filmed last year, the question is, have they stayed together since filming ended?

Love Is Blind: UK reunion episode on 31 August 2025 will help to reveal any other details, but the season has already revealed a fair bit of how their relationship evolved.

Their journey through the pods in Love Is Blind: UK

Kieran and Megan met in the pods on Love Is Blind: UK, where they built a bond through honest conversations.

At the same time, Kieran was also talking with Sophie, but he found it harder to connect with her in the same way. He later told Megan,

“I want to put all my energy into us because of how strong this feels.”

Kieran showed his choice when he gave Megan a gift he had brought back from Japan, which upset Sophie.

Soon after, Sophie decided to leave the experiment, and Kieran and Megan’s connection grew stronger. They got engaged, and when they finally saw each other face-to-face, both were happy to meet in person.

The couple then went on a trip to Cyprus before returning to the UK. There, Megan met Kieran’s friends.

While they wondered if the relationship was moving too fast, they also welcomed her. Later, Kieran planned a date at the Blackpool Ballroom to support Megan’s love for dance.

At a mixer, Kieran and Sophie spoke again, but Megan later said,

“I know where his heart is, and it’s with me.”

The only problem came when Kieran worried that Megan hadn’t said “I love you” first. She eventually told him she loved him, which helped Kieran feel reassured as their wedding day came closer.

Wedding day of Megan and Kieran in Love Is Blind: UK

Love Is Blind: UK finale showed Megan and Kieran deciding to marry. Surrounded by family and friends, they exchanged vows. When Megan walked down the aisle, Kieran became emotional and said,

“I still can’t quite believe how perfect you are for me … We’re living our fairytale right now, and Megan, you’re my happily ever after.”

Their ceremony confirmed that they left the show as a married couple. However, since the show was filmed in 2024, the outcome of their relationship after filming is still uncertain.

The reunion episode on 31 August 2025 will reveal more details about their current status.

In the meantime, viewers have pointed to possible signs online that suggest the pair may still be together. Social media posts show them in similar locations, such as homes with identical wardrobe details and shared backgrounds in photos.

Other images appear to place them at the same Christmas market, wearing matching wristbands, and even capturing sunsets from the same spot.

Some clips also feature a male voice that listeners believe sounds like Kieran. While these observations are not conclusive, they provide clues about their post-show life.

Until the reunion, the question remains open: Did Megan and Kieran continue their relationship after Love Is Blind: UK?

Stay tuned for more updates.