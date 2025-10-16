Did JD Vance dismiss leaked Young Republican racist chats? Vice President catches heat as netizens highlight his contrasting reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death

JD Vance participates in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance appeared on the October 15, 2025, episode of The Charlie Kirk Show. The hosts of the show brought up JD Vance's tweet, where he condemned Jay Jones for writing violent messages about Todd Gilbert.

For the unversed, Jones' old messages from three years ago resurfaced, in which he stated that if he had the choice, he would shoot Gilbert over Hitler and Pol Pot.

JD Vance said that Jay Jones' messages spread political violence, and people should focus on his texts instead of the Young Republican chats. On October 14, 2025, news outlet Politico leaked 2,900 pages of text between the Young Republican National Federation members in New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont.

The messages went viral as they were filled with racism, antisemitism, homophobia, and sexual violence. The group members are aged between 24 and 35, and called r*pe "epic" and said that they loved Hitler.

JD Vance said on The Charlie Kirk Show that the hate the group chat members are receiving online is too much, and people should focus on "real issues."

The hosts noted that they appeared to be younger than the media claimed, and the Vice President shared that, as a father of three, he would advise his sons to be careful on the internet.

Then, Vance said that saying offensive things is common for young boys, and their lives shouldn't be canceled over this. He ended his statement saying that if left-wing kids made left-wing jokes on a group chat, Vance would not want their lives ruined either.

"Grow up. Focus on the real issues. Don't focus on what kids say in group chats... The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys. They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That's what kids do, and I really don't want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid, offensive joke is cause to ruin their lives," Vance said.

X user brought up JD Vance's previous statement

As the Vice President's remarks went viral on X, users started calling him out. A netizen, @jonfavs, replied with Vance's clip from last month. Days after Charlie Kirk's assassination, Vance appeared as a guest on Kirk's YouTube channel.

There, he called out people who were supposedly celebrating Kirk's death. JD Vance told the viewers to protest and call out those people, as well as inform their employers. He noted that in a civil society, such a celebration has no place.

"When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out, and hell, call their employer. We don't believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility. And there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination," the Vice President said.

Netizens claimed that JD Vance was allegedly trying to evade the situation because he reportedly had the same beliefs as the chat members.

"He and his ADULT friends are perfectly in sync with that chat, which is why there is maximum evasion and zero outrage," one netizen wrote.

"Follow his example and call the young republicans employers," another X user added.

Stay tuned for more updates on JD Vance and the Young Republican chat leak.