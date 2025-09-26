Did Erika Kirk make a dating app called Faith and Fellowship? Viral claim debunked

Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk, the widow of political activist Charlie Kirk, is making headlines after a viral tweet claimed that she reportedly created a Christian dating app and is rumored to be using it as well.

The X account @Inhumansoflate1 uploaded a meme on Friday, which included an alleged screenshot from Kirk's X profile.

She seemingly told her followers that after losing her husband to an assassination, she found a "new mission" which was helping young Christians find their partners.

Erika Kirk then reportedly introduced her app, Faith and Fellowship. The tweet, in meme format, went viral, garnering over 90,000 likes.

The alleged statement was reuploaded on Facebook and Reddit as well.

"After losing Charlie last week, I wasn't sure how to move forward. But God put a new mission in my heart: helping young Christians find one another. That's why I'm proud to introduce Faith & Fellowship, our new dating app. Yes, I'm on it too!" the tweet stated.

Erika Kirk's screenshot in the viral tweet is fake. She never tweeted about creating a Christian dating app.

The viral tweet is satirical and uses misinformation. Before her husband's assassination, she regularly tweeted Bible verses.

The week of his passing, she did not tweet or retweet anything. On September 21, 2025, onwards, Erika started retweeting videos of Charlie Kirk's memorial and a clip from his podcast.

Erika Kirk appeared on The Charlie Kirk show

The political commentator's staff members uploaded a new episode of The Charlie Kirk Show on September 26, 2025.

In one video, they answer viewers' questions, and in another, Erika Kirk appeared to discuss the future of her husband's podcast.

The video started with the staff praising Erika for her composure and poise at Charlie's memorial.

Then she noted that while she was grateful to be on the show, she would not be becoming a permanent host.

Erika stated that she would ensure her late husband's legacy lived on, and their non-profit, Turning Point USA, is continuing to do so. Then she brought up the story of how The Charlie Kirk Show began.

Erika Kirk shared that after their daily hike in 2021, her mother had a discussion with Charlie, and she told him to use his voice.

Erika's mother seemingly said to him that he would be this generation's Rush Limbaugh, a popular conservative political commentator.

Then Charlie Kirk came across the staff members and decided to create the show. Erika Kirk stated that the show was the "North Star for freedom of speech," and it would continue with rotating hosts and guests.

The members-only group and his social media accounts would continue to post as well.

"Charlie's show became and still is the North Star for freedom of speech, but in a way where he spoke and whatever came across his desk or whatever he put on the air was right. It wasn't inflated. It wasn't awkwardly optimistic that had no leverage behind it. It was the gold standard," she said.

Erika Kirk shared that The Charlie Kirk Show would continue to be the "North Star" of the conservative movement and the "voice of the youth."

Stay tuned for more updates.