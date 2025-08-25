Did Cracker Barrel fire employee Arthur MacWaters from their rebranding team over logo redesign fiasco? Tweet goes massively viral online

A Cracker Barrel sign featuring the old logo (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An X user (@ArthurMacwaters) is going viral after claiming he was allegedly fired from Cracker Barrel following their recent backlash over the logo change.

Arthur Macwaters tweeted on August 23, 2025, claiming that he supposedly worked at the company's "rebranding team," and they "blamed" him after the "angry activists" boycotted the restaurant chain this month. Macwaters also shared a screenshot of his alleged past working experience.

The tweet went viral, garnering more than 36,000 likes. It was reuploaded on Facebook, where it gained over 33,000 reactions and 9,000 comments.

"I was fired from Cracker Barrel today. I ran our company's rebranding team. Turns out a small group of angry activists didn't like that we took the old guy off the logo and threw a fit. They blamed me for tanking the stock price 19% and fired me on the spot. Taking some time to reflect and will start looking for jobs soon!" Arthur Macwaters wrote.

Arthur Macwaters's tweet is satirical. He never worked for Cracker Barrel or any other companies he mentioned in his tweet. Arthur Macwaters is the co-founder of the healthcare company Legion Health. His past working experiences are references to the companies' controversies and failed ventures.

His tweet mentioned Jaguar's rebranding controversy, the Bud Light boycott, Netflix's failed DVD rental business Qwikster, McDonald's failed and discontinued Arch Deluxe burger, and Coca-Cola's 1985 boycott due to their reformulated New Coke drink.

The tweet was a parody, implying that Macwaters's every job ended up not working out, and was created to jab at Cracker Barrel's current controversy.

However, some netizens believed the tweet and commented on his resume.

"Genuinely I hope you never work in the industry again you suck," one netizen wrote.

"The idea that one person made all these changes is sort of hilarious. Bravo," another X user wrote.

"You didn't have the final say….. it couldn't have implemented without the CEO's approval. You're the scapegoat for the team's bad decisions. Good to know how Cracker Barrel operates," one user wrote.

Some netizens pointed out that the tweet was a parody and noted how most X users could not understand the joke.

"I could never figure out which is better. The wit and humour of the tweet, or the sheer brilliance of the people reading and commenting. The joy and laughter is always extremely short lived, as I reflect morosely that these people have a vote," one netizen added.

"People... this is OBVIOUSLY a parody! Take a look at where he has worked before," another netizen wrote.

"The fact that most people can't tell this is a parody makes me question universal suffrage," another X user wrote.

Cracker Barrel's chief marketing officer stated that the company's "values haven't changed"

Sarah Moore, the restaurant chain's chief marketing officer (CMO) for the past one year and two months, told ADWEEK on August 22, 2025, that the new logo was created keeping digital platforms, billboards, and roadside signs in mind. She told the news outlet that the company's "values," "heart and soul" are still the same.

"[Cracker Barrel's] values haven't changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven't changed. Cracker Barrel has been a destination for comfort and community for more than half a century, and this fifth evolution of the brand's logo, which works across digital platforms as well as billboards and roadside signs, is a call-back to the original," Sarah Moore stated.

Meanwhile, netizens are continuing to bash the restaurant, demanding that the logo be changed back to the original one.

According to Barron's August 23, 2025, report, their stock has fallen to 15%.

Stay tuned for more updates.