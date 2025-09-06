Days of Our Lives Weekly Update: Brady Uncovers Fake Adoption Photo, Marlena Shifts Views on Kristen, and Cat Celebrates Aaron's Return

Days of Our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives episodes from September 1 to 5, 2025, unfolded with twists that left viewers hooked. The week had many dramatic moments, from family secrets coming to light to tensions.

Many characters had noteworthy events during the week. Brady Black and Tate were pulled into a mystery about Sophia Choi's fake adoption plan. Marlena Evans had a hard time figuring out how she felt about Kristen DiMera, and the Deveraux family had both happy and dramatic reunions. These stories had suspense, feelings, and family drama that made the characters face their pasts.

As Brady found a fake photo, the plot changed, making Sophia's story even more questionable. Marlena's interactions with Kristen, on the other hand, showed that her character was changing. A family celebration in Salem brought up old problems that still needed to be solved. The episode also showed how the story of lies keeps going, with Cat Greene's secret mission adding more tension.

Days of Our Lives: Everything that Happened in from September 1 to 5, 2025

Brady and Tate Discover the Fake Photo

In a major breakthrough, Brady and Tate Black uncovered a huge lie surrounding Sophia Choi’s adoption story. When they discovered that the photo Sophia had sent of the adoptive parents was fake, it was a pivotal moment. The picture didn’t look authentic, resembling more of a stock photo. Upon further investigation, the same image was found in a picture frame that Marlena had given Rachel, increasing their suspicions. Hence, it became real that Sophia’s adoption story was part of a larger lie, and Brady now had the proof he needed to investigate further.

Marlena’s Changing Views on Kristen

A touching gesture from Marlena Evans toward Kristen DiMera surprised viewers. Even though they've always fought, Marlena bought Rachel a frame and suggested she put a Kristen photo in it. Marlena's view of Kristen acknowledges her sacrifices for her daughter. Brady was surprised by his mother's new stance, especially since he still hated Kristen for her past actions.

Cat and Felicity Celebrate Aaron’s Return

Amid the chaos in Salem, Cat Greene and Felicity had a moment of happiness when Aaron returned. The two women celebrated his arrival, bringing some joy to an otherwise tense week. This reunion reminded viewers that even in the midst of family feuds and deep secrets, there are moments of hope and happiness. Chad DiMera’s efforts to support his son, Thomas, also emphasized the importance of family.

Sophia Choi’s Adoption Scheme Under Scrutiny

Sophia’s adoption scheme was placed under even more scrutiny as Tate continued to question the authenticity of the adoption papers she presented. When he voiced his concerns to Brady, it became clear that the papers didn’t add up. Brady and Steve Johnson teamed up to investigate the documents, and their findings confirmed their worst fears: the adoption story was a complete fabrication.

Gwen Faces the Deveraux Family’s Resentment

The Deveraux family reunion for JJ’s birthday had so much to deal with. While Jack and Jennifer returned to Salem for the celebration, the unresolved issues within the family resurfaced. Gwen von Loosener struggled with the family’s lingering resentment toward her. Despite Jack’s efforts to mend their relationship, forgiveness wasn't easy. Gwen’s reluctance to fully participate in the celebration made the atmosphere more uncomfortable, proving that old wounds would take time to heal.

Chad Worries About Cat’s Involvement with EJ DiMera

Cat Greene's involvement with EJ DiMera worried Chad DiMera. Chad didn't know Cat's ISA/FBI mission, but he feared EJ would manipulate her. Cat's ulterior motives complicated Chad's protective instincts. She was undercover to take down EJ, but hadn't told Chad. Cat's mission loyalty clashed with her growing love for Chad.

