Days of Our Lives Weekly Update (August 25–29, 2025): Kristen’s Confession, Philip’s Risk, Holly Confronts Sophia

Days of Our Lives episodes from August 25 to 29, 2025, aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Fans followed another dramatic week in Salem where old secrets resurfaced and new battles began - the week highlighted deep family struggles, courtroom revelations, and unexpected confrontations. Viewers saw loved ones torn apart by confessions, families shaken by truth, and friendships tested in moments of tension.

The soap continues the tradition of following the lives of the people in Salem. This week, Kristen's shocking confession broke hearts, Philip got warnings about what he was doing, and Holly and Sophia had a fight. The story moved quickly from courtrooms to living rooms, keeping everyone's attention on every scene.

The most recent arc of Days of Our Lives had three main problems. Kristen said she shot EJ, but people still had doubts. Philip woke up to find himself in more trouble, with Belle's warning hanging over him. Finally, Salem's younger generation started new drama when Holly confronted Sophia about Tate.

Days of Our Lives: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (August 25–29, 2025)

Kristen confesses but questions remain

Kristen's shocking admission that she shot EJ shocked Salem and made everyone question what had happened. Marlena told Rachel what happened, and the young girl was heartbroken by her mother's actions. Brady, who didn't believe Kristen's story, went straight to her and asked her why she said she was responsible.

The conversation showed that Kristen was upset, but it wasn't clear what she wanted. Chad also asked about the situation because he thought there was more to the shooting than Kristen said.

At the same time, EJ tried to control how people saw the incident by focusing on protecting himself from more problems. As Salem residents argued about what Kristen really wanted, the tension grew. Rachel was heartbroken, Brady was determined to find the truth, and Chad's suspicions were growing.

Philip receives Belle’s warning

When Gabi was seen getting out of bed early in the morning, Philip woke up in a tough spot. Soon after, Belle showed up and quickly confronted him, telling him that she knew he was being investigated.

Philip was in a dangerous situation because of her worry, especially since questions about what he did recently were getting stronger.

Gabi, on the other hand, felt pressure when Ari asked her why she hadn't come home the night before. Later, Ari stated that she wanted to stay in Salem, making a link between the family drama and Philip's personal problems.

Stephanie also changed things by getting her father to drop a case, which added another layer to the investigations that were already going on. Philip's decisions put him on an untenable path, and Belle's warning was the turning point.

Holly confronts Sophia at the pub

By Friday, the younger people in Salem had added more drama to the week. When Holly got to the pub, she confronted Sophia because she knew Sophia would be working there with Tate. Holly's anger showed how hard it is to deal with conflicting feelings and commitments.

At the same time, Leo started to think that the recent trial ended too quickly and that more secrets were being kept from him.

At the same time, Cat asked EJ for a job, which made Chad angry, and he told her not to get involved. Outside of these fights, Steve found out new details about the adoption case Brady was working on. When Brady finally found a lawyer who was involved in the case, she said she had never heard of Tate.

