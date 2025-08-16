Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Kristen’s courtroom meltdown, Johnny standing up to EJ, and Rachel’s shocking shooter secret emerge

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, which is set to air from August 18 to 22, 2025, tensions are rising, suggesting a shocking twist in alliances. As Stephanie confronts Steve for going after a company, possibly Titan, while Alex Kiriakis confronts Philip about the company’s books. On the other hand, Tony may be seen as striking a deal with Gabi Hernandez, which could help her in the future.

Elsewhere, in Salem, the chaos in the courtroom grows on, as Johnny takes EJ out of his case, while Kristen causes a scene, which might lead her into trouble with the law. The upcoming week of Days of Our Lives is set to deliver episodes that will leave fans shaken.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 18 to 22, 2025

Tensions might rise at Titan Industries

This week on Days of Our Lives, the drama heats up at Titan Industries. Stephanie confronts Steve after suspecting his involvement, pointedly asking,

“You’re investigating his company?”

Her question suggests that Steve may have uncovered something suspicious about Titan Industries, where her boyfriend Alex holds a powerful role.

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex was seen asking Philip Kiriakis,

“Is there something in those filings to worry about?”

Speculation is growing that Titan Industries may be facing discrepancies in its financial records. If true, this could escalate into a major problem for the company, potentially sparking internal chaos and leading to significant financial setbacks.

Tony strikes a deal with Gabi

On the other hand, on Days of Our Lives, Tony DiMera is set to strike a deal with Gabi Hernandez. During their conversation, Tony added,

“Bring Titan to its knees. And the DiMera CEO job is yours.”

Speculations suggest that Tony and Gabi may ally to execute a notorious scheme to bring down Titan Industries and seize control. Tony has even promised Gabi that, once their plan succeeds, she will ascend as the next CEO of DiMera.

Anyhow, as corporate power plays collide with personal vendettas, tensions in Salem are bound to reach a boiling point.

The Courtroom Drama

Anyhow, further on Days of Our Lives, as Johnny’s trial has been at the centre stage, the tensions rise as the case becomes more chaotic. As usual, everyone is annoyed with EJ DiMera. Johnny remarked that he had his father, EJ, removed from the case. While Belle remarks that he crossed a line.

Anyhow, since Marlena’s testimony confirmed that EJ was shot by a woman and not a man, henceJohnny’s name was struck off the suspect list. However, in the preview, Kristen was seen creating quite a scene in the courtroom.

Does this mean Kristen could actually be the one who shot EJ, or is she simply causing a distraction to protect someone close to her?

Anyhow, the final moments of the preview suggest that the court will finally have a verdict on the case.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

