Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Brady demand maximum prison time for Kristen, Xander save Philip, and Jack & Jennifer return for JJ’s birthday

The upcoming episodes on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, which are scheduled to air from September 1 to 5, 2025, will feature dramatic twists that will shake Salem. As Xander goes to Marlena for therapy, meanwhile, Gabi plans to bring TITAN down. On the other hand, Brady questions Sophia about his grandchild, and Sophia might accidentally reveal the identity of her child. Elsewhere, Julie was ecstatic to see Jack Deveraux and Jennifer Horton at JJ’s birthday.

However, the situation may take a dramatic turn when Brady makes a serious plea to the judge during Kristen’s final hearing. His unexpected words will not only leave the courtroom stunned but could also change the course of Kristen’s fate in ways no one saw coming.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Xander goes to therapy

In the next week's preview of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Xander was first seen going to seek therapy from Marlena. During his session, when Marlena asked what sets him off, he replied,

“About lying, scheming, cheating.”

As seen, Xander is currently going through a divorce, and apart from that, Steve is currently looking into the finances of TITAN Industries as he suspects some fraudulent activities amidst the DiMera merger.

On the other hand, as seen in the previous episodes, Tony has offered Gabi a deal that if she helps him in bringing down TITAN, the CEO position at DiMera would be hers. In the preview of Days of Our Lives, Gabi revealed that she has planted a bug on Xander’s desk. Upon listening to this, Tony was intrigued, and he replied,

“That’ll keep in suspense.”

Further, Xander was seen sitting with Philip at his office; however, during their discussion, Philip started choking on something, and Xander jumped to save him.

Bray looks for the truth

Further on Days of Our Lives, Brady is determined to look for Tate’s child. In the preview for the upcoming week, Brady was seen questioning the gender of Tate’s baby with Sophia. Although Sophia and Tae’s baby was actually a boy, she claimed the child was a girl. However, there’s a chance she could slip up and reveal the truth during a conversation with Brady.

As in the preview, further, it was seen that when Sophia was sitting with Malinda, she told,

“I accidentally referred to the baby as him.”

Anyhow, would this slip-up bring Brady close to finding the truth about his grandchild?

JJ’s birthday

Julie Williams will be overjoyed when Jack Deveraux and Jennifer Horton Deveraux return home to celebrate JJ Deveraux’s birthday. Jack may even extend an invitation to Gwen von Leuschner, though she’ll question why she should attend a gathering filled with people who despise her. While Jack assures Gwen that he doesn’t share those feelings, mending their fractured relationship will prove to be anything but simple.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

