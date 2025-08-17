Days of Our Lives update (August 11–15, 2025): EJ identifies a female shooter, Belle interrupts Tate and Holly, and Sophia’s past resurfaces

Days of Our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives aired a set of episodes from August 11 to 15, 2025, filled with courtroom drama, family tension, and life-changing revelations. Viewers witnessed EJ uncovering shocking details about his shooter, Belle stumbling into a discovery that could change everything, and Sophia’s emotional turmoil finally reaching a breaking point. The soap continues to deliver unexpected turns that keep audiences hooked daily. .

The long-running drama is about how the families in Salem's lives are connected and are full of secrets, betrayals, romance, and tension. Three major events were shown in this week's episodes: EJ's hypnotic memory moving the shooting mystery forward; Belle's encounter with an unexpected situation; and Sophia's breakdown because of her secret. Not only did these events make people enraged, but they also changed relationships and the way the courtroom worked in Salem.

The show continues to highlight how family loyalty and personal struggles are linked. EJ served Marlena with a subpoena after hypnosis suggested the shooter was a woman. When Belle found out that Tate and Holly were dating secretly, it made a lot of noise. Sophia's pain came to the surface as she tried to deal with her past, but her emotional breakdown showed more than she meant to. As Salem's drama grew, these major events put characters in new situations.

Days of Our Lives : Everything to know about what happened in the week

EJ’s hypnosis reveals a shocking clue

EJ kept meeting Marlena to try to remember what happened when he was shot. While she was under hypnosis, EJ remembered an important fact: the shooter was a woman. This new information changed the way the investigation was going and made people suspicious of Belle and other women in Salem. Later, EJ issued a subpoena to Marlena, which made their relationship as doctor and patient more difficult. Marlena was torn between her job as a psychiatrist and what the court wanted her to do. This development on the plot made the trial seem more serious and put Marlena in an awkward spotlight. It also made EJ doubt his trust in those close to him even more.

Belle walks in on Tate and Holly

Belle found Tate and Holly together in the middle of the week, which was a shocking scene. Their secret relationship had stayed a secret, but Belle's shocking discovery shook up their relationship and put her in a tough moral spot. As family members tried to make sense of what Belle had seen, the effects spread further into Salem. That incident also added to EJ's suspicions, since Belle was already being watched because of EJ's testimony. She had a difficult week since she was a family member and had something to do with the trial.

Sophia’s emotional breakdown

Sophia finally broke down at the end of the week. She tried to stay strong, but when she heard the sad news about Tate and the adoptive parents at the pub, she broke down. When Ari and Tesoro showed up, Sophia's feelings got out of hand, making her deal with her problems in public. This event showed how much Sophia was struggling inside and how fragile she was. Her storyline gave the episodes of the week more emotional weight and depicted how family problems and secrets can have long-lasting effects.

Days of Our Lives episodes are available to stream on Peacock.