Days of Our Lives spoilers: Shocking shooter twist erupts as Chanel makes a risky sacrifice for Johnny

Belle and EJ DiMera (Image via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, airing on August 14, 2025, suggest that things will get dramatic in Salem. Spoilers reveal and hint that Marlena Evans will share her theory of who the shooter could potentially be with the audience in the courtroom, while Rachel Black will shout at Kristen DiMera, her mother.

Meanwhile, Chanel Dupree will make a huge and surprising sacrifice for Johnny DiMera. In addition to these developments, Chanel’s mother, Paulina Price, will be concerned for Chanel’s safety and try to give her daughter some advice.

What to expect from the upcoming August 14, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives, scheduled to air on August 14, 2025, spoilers reveal that Chanel Dupree will make the bold choice of deciding to go down herself if it means that she could save Johnny DiMera, her husband, from being falsely convicted of EJ DiMera’s shooter.

Chanel’s focus would be to try to make sure that Johnny is not charged with anything in the courtroom. Hence, she would not have any issues with EJ trying to pose her as guilty on the stand if it meant that she could get Johnny a free pass.

However, Chanel’s mother, Paulina Price, will have a tough time trying to understand what consequences her daughter could face. In the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Paulina will worry about her daughter being charged in the case of Johnny’s exoneration.

EJ will be shown remembering that the shooter who had held the trigger at him was a woman, after going through one session of hypnosis revelation with Marlena Evans. He would share his thoughts in front of the judge in the courtroom. Spoilers reveal that EJ would ask Marlena to testify about the hypnosis in court.

Marlena would be reluctant to go through another session with EJ, and that would make him feel like she did not want him to remember more details about the shooter, and he would get suspicious.

EJ would be suspicious of Belle Black being the shooter and would share his culprit theory with Gwen von Leuschner. Gwen would also end up running into Xander Kiriakis and having a tense encounter with him, while Xander would be focused on defending himself in front of Sarah Horton Kiriakis.

Sarah Horton Kiriakis would be shown meeting with Kristen DiMera and Rachel Black in front of the pub. Spoilers of Days Of Our Lives hint that Rachel would want to spend time with Sarah, but Kristen will insist that it is time to go home and not allow her to do so.

Rachel will potentially have an angry encounter with Kristen and suffer a meltdown, making Kristen feel worried about the potential toll that the trial in the courtroom is taking on her.

Belle Black will focus on Marlena Evan’s theory of Rachel Black being the potential shooter in the courtroom and show no signs of guilt. Rachel will suffer from memory loss of the night of EJ’s shooting. Marlena will be shown facing a difficult time in court since she has been subpoenaed.

Fans can watch episodes of Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.