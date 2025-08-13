Days of Our Lives spoilers: Marlena’s shocking shooter theory rocks EJ’s trial and leaves the courtroom reeling

Belle and EJ DiMera (Image via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives, airing on August 13, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Salem. Spoilers reveal that EJ DiMera will recall that the person who had shot him was a woman.

On the August 12, 2025, episode of the show, he had gone through a hypnosis session with Marlena Evans and ended up recalling that he had taken the gun away from a woman, but he was unable to visualize the face.

What to expect from the upcoming August 13, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the upcoming August 13, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that EJ DiMera will be able to logically narrow down the potential list of suspects of who could be shot at him.

EJ will be able to think of Kristen DiMera, Gabi Hernandez, Chanel Dupree DiMera, and Ava Vitali as the people who were present in the mansion on the fateful night. Spoilers also reveal that the reason why EJ will be unable to pinpoint the criminal is that the person who had shot him is close to him, and he would suffer from a mental block of not wanting to blame them subconsciously.

In the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers also hint at the fact that Rachel Black is the possible culprit who had pulled the trigger on EJ and then ended up repressing the memory herself.

Marlena Evans will also put forward her theory of Rachel being the criminal to Belle Black and the rest of the courtroom, and will receive a lot of shocked reactions.

Spoilers for the coming episode of the show reveal that if Kristen DiMera gets wind of Marlena’s suspicions about Rachel, she would try to hatch a plan to safeguard her daughter.

Recently on the show, Kristen had sat Rachel down at the pub and opened up to her about how she was not the one who had shot at EJ. However, if the circumstances arrive in the coming episode of the show, Kristen will end up faking a confession to the police department officers to make sure that Rachel is freed of all blame.

Marlena will try her best to prove Kristen’s innocence and pin the blame on Rachel instead. Spoilers also reveal that Rachel will struggle with her memories of the night of the shooting, flooding back to her. She would end up remembering a lot of details that could either make or break EJ’s case.

In addition to these developments, Belle Black will be on the receiving end of Marlena’s theory about Rachel and try to get the facts together for the court judge on Days of Our Lives. Belle would also have an open an honest conversation with Tate Black and Holly Jonas about Tate’s legal rights regarding the child he and Sophia Choi had.

Sophia had put up the child for adoption without letting Tate meet the baby, which had hurt Tate. In the upcoming August 13, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Belle will explain the details about an adoption procedure to Tate and assist him in getting back in contact with his child.

Fans can watch episodes of the show by streaming on Peacock.