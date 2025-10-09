Days of Our Lives spoilers: Jennifer reminisces about her past, Thomas confronts Chad, and JJ struggles with the past

Jack and Jennifer (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on October 9, 2025, the show celebrates 40 years of Jennifer Horton Deveraux’s life in Salem. Fans can look forward to touching memories, classic flashbacks, and heartfelt moments as Jennifer reflects on her past with her loved ones.

Not everything in Salem is calm. Thomas DiMera is very angry after finding out about his father Chad’s secret relationship with Cat Greene.

JJ Deveraux worries about his job as an old mistake comes back to haunt him. This episode combines happy memories with tense moments, showing why Days of Our Lives still keeps viewers interested after all these years.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on October 9, 2025

Jennifer’s 40-year journey in Salem takes center stage

In honor of Jennifer Horton Deveraux’s 40 years in Salem, viewers will see an episode filled with emotional flashbacks showing her journey from a young reporter to one of the town’s most respected residents.

There will be heartfelt scenes with her husband, Jack Deveraux, and her cousin, Julie Williams, as they remember the highs and lows of her life.

The Days of Our Lives episode will also show how Jennifer’s strength and kindness have inspired her family for generations.

Thomas DiMera issues a heartbreaking ultimatum

The younger generation of Salem is facing drama as Thomas DiMera reaches his limit with his father.

He recently found out that Chad is secretly dating Cat Greene and that Cat once pretended to be his late mother, Abigail. Feeling deeply hurt and betrayed, Thomas decides to confront his dad.

After hearing the truth from Rachel Black, he gives Chad an ultimatum to choose between him or Cat.

The October 9 episode will bring an emotional showdown that could change the DiMera family forever.

Chad faces hard truths and emotional reckoning

As Thomas struggles with anger and hurt, Chad gets ready to have a serious talk with Cat. Now that he knows Thomas has found out the truth, Chad has to decide whether to tell Cat about his son’s ultimatum and rethink their relationship.

Their conversation is set to be emotional, with Chad wondering if being with Cat is worth losing his son’s trust.

Whatever he decides will have major consequences, especially if Thomas can’t forgive him.

JJ Deveraux’s inner conflict resurfaces

JJ Deveraux still feels guilty about his past. Even though it’s been years since he accidentally shot Theo Carver, he can’t forget what happened.

Tension grows when JJ sees that Theo is uncomfortable not because he’s angry, but because JJ is back as a police officer in Salem.

The old mistake once cost JJ his job, and even after working hard to rebuild his life, he’s starting to wonder if he’s really ready to be a cop again.

Jada Hunter’s faith in JJ offers hope

As JJ deals with guilt and doubt, Jada Hunter supports him. She believes he can do his job well, which may give him the courage to keep going.

But the tension with Theo raises an important question: can someone really move past their mistakes?

Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives shows that JJ is still working on forgiveness, both from others and himself.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.