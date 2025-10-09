What did Bwipo say? Alleged sexist comments controversy explained as pro LoL player is edited out of Worlds 2025 song

Bwipo's portion will be edited from the Worlds anthem music video (Image via Getty)

Popular gamer Bwipo will be removed from the music video of this year’s Worlds anthem due to his controversial comments. Riot Games confirmed the same on October 10, 2025, and the song will now arrive next week on Monday, October 13.

Notably, Bwipo’s comments started trending after a Twitch streaming session last month. According to Sheep Esports, the popular gamer was referring to women as he said:

“When a woman is on the wrong part of the month to play competitively, there is a time in the month where you should not be fu**ing playing competitive games as a woman, in my opinion. This is my experience. I’ve lived with one a while. She played a lot of League ranked. It was really obvious when she was just getting super irritated at every little thing.”

Lol Esports shared a statement about the delay in the music video’s release through X on Wednesday, October 8. The post also detailed the reasons leading to the delay, saying that the editing process to remove Bwipo in the final stage of production is going to take some time.

Apart from that, the statement confirmed that the American region will not be a part of the video, since Bwipo was representing the same.

The post explained the latest decision towards the end by stating:

“This was not part of any sanction or competitive ruling, but a decision about how we represent our sport and community on a global stage.”

Bwipo was suspended immediately after his comments went viral

As mentioned, the famous streamer and content creator landed himself in controversy last month for the comments made during a livestreaming session.

While he has participated in this year’s LTA, his organization FlyQuest, announced on X that he will be suspended from playing in the next series of the LTA playoffs.

Also known as Gabriël Rau, he said that there are certain individuals who “tilt out” of their minds while playing the video game League of Legends.

According to Engadget, he further stated:

“I think there’s just not enough support for female pro players… basically, women’s anatomy and their monthly cycles are just extremely different from males, and there’s no proper support system for women to go through what they’re going through.”

While addressing his own experience by referring to the comments, he clarified in the end that he was not trying to appear s*xist or had any other intentions.

However, FlyQuest claimed in their suspension announcement that Bwipo’s comments were s*xist.

FlyQuest even referred to their RED program and said that they are working to make the gaming world a better place and help all those who have a passion to reach the highest level in any competition.

Gabriel also apologized on the same day when FlyQuest confirmed the suspension, saying that his words were “ignorant and disrespectful.” He continued:

“I’m sorry to those I hurt. I regret using my platform to fuel vitriol and s*xism instead of support, and I’ll be taking steps to reflect, listen, and do better.”

As of this writing, Gabriel has not responded to the latest report of his removal from the music video of the Worlds anthem.