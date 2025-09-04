Days of Our Lives spoilers: Jack and Jennifer return for JJ’s big day, Gwen clashes with Jack, and Steve teams up with Brady

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

In the upcoming September 5, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that things will get extremely interesting and complicated for the residents of Salem, and several plot points will unravel.

According to the spoilers, JJ Deveraux’s birthday celebrations will be in full swing in the city, and he will also end up welcoming his parents back to Salem. JJ will also end up running into Gwen von Leuschner.

Meanwhile, Chad DiMera will worry about Cat Greene and how she will end up reacting to him confessing his feelings for her. In addition to these developments, Sophia Choi would meet with Tate Black and hand over the adoption papers to him.

Steve Johnson will continue to team up with Brady Black and continue their investigation into Sophia Choi and Melinda Trask.

What to expect from the upcoming September 5, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the upcoming September 5, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal the residents of Salem will gear up to celebrate JJ’s upcoming birthday.

JJ Deveraux’s parents would also come to the city to spend time with him and celebrate him. Spoilers reveal that JJ will also encounter a run in with Gwen von Leuschner in the middle of the town square and might potentially ask her to be present in his party.

JJ’s father, Jack Deveraux, will also meet with Gwen and try to convince her to show up at his son’s celebration, but she will not open up about how she feels that she might not be wanted there.

She would instead spend time ranting to him about how everyone in Salem hated her but he would try to convince her that he did not hate her and still held her in good regard since she was his daughter and family after all.

On Days Of Our Lives, Jack and Gwen would try to fix their broken bond with each other but in the end, some compelling circumstances would end up pulling them apart in the end.

Spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera would worry about Cat Greene and how she would react to him confessing his romantic feelings for her and also how her new job working for EJ DiMera would potentially change their dynamic with each other.

Chad would be shown feeling like Cat could end up getting into trouble since EJ had a habit of manipulating and using people around him for his own gains.

However, Chad would be unaware of how Cat had intentionally planned to get closer to EJ since she had been planning on his takedown.

Cat would continue to team up with Rafe Hernandez and their joint FBI and ISA investigation to make sure that EJ DiMera pays for his crimes.

In the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Cat would try her best to keep these secrets from Chad.

Chad would be shown being worried about how Abigail DiMera and his family members would react to the news of his romantic relationship with Cat.

In the upcoming episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers also reveal that Sophia Choi would give Tate Black the adoption papers and Steve Johnson and Brady Black would investigate the papers and realize something is wrong.

Fans can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.