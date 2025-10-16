Days of Our Lives spoilers: Holly and Tate track Sophia, Brady and Johnny confront deception, and Steve reconnects with Kayla

Holly Jonas and Tate Black (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on October 17, 2025, viewers can look forward to a fast-moving story as Holly Jonas and Tate Black take on a risky mission, while other Salem residents deal with lies, romantic tensions, and unexpected events. These spoilers offer a first look at the twists and turns ahead.

With tensions rising, Sophia Choi’s disappearance is causing trouble across Salem, leading Holly and Tate to join forces to find her.

At the same time, Brady Black and Johnny DiMera will talk about all the trouble Sophia has caused and express their frustrations.

Romance is also in the mix, as Steve and Kayla spend time together, and Stephanie Johnson and Alex Kiriakis face new problems involving Leo Stark.

Holly Jonas and Tate Black on a mission

Sophia Choi made a mess and did many mean things in the town of Salem, so she chose to leave fast and vanish. She knew that the other people were almost ready to catch her, so she rapidly put some items into a bag and disappeared.

This quick exit made every person worried and work hard to guess her location and what her future actions might be.

In the TV show on Friday, Holly Jonas and Tate Black are going to join forces and search for Sophia before she has the chance to start more issues.

Their hunt to locate her will involve many hard steps, and the audience will be watching very closely to find out if the two friends can discover where she is right away and stop any bad things she might try to begin.

Brady and Johnny confront Sophia’s deception

In previous episodes, Sophia’s tricky and manipulative actions surprised Brady Black and Johnny DiMera, making both of them wonder just how far her schemes go.

On October 17, they will take time to talk about the latest events connected to Sophia’s disappearance.

This conversation will give them a chance to vent, as they both share their frustration over all the trouble she has caused and think about what steps they need to take next to deal with her and keep her from causing more problems in Salem.

Steve and Kayla’s romantic day

Steve Johnson and Kayla Johnson have been making an effort to keep their relationship strong despite the pressure from their demanding jobs.

In this Friday’s episode, they will finally get a break from work and decide to use this special time to put all their attention on each other.

This will help them make their connection even stronger and let them simply enjoy a much-needed day off together.

This sweet, loving scene gives the viewers a chance to relax from all the drama happening in Salem, giving them a look at Steve and Kayla as they spend time together once more, happily enjoy each other's presence, and confirm the deep affection they still share.

Stephanie Johnson and Alex Kiriakis handle threats

Stephanie Johnson and Alex Kiriakis have been trying to make their relationship work even while facing tough disagreements, like a recent argument with Jeremy Horton at a local bar.

Alex told Jeremy very clearly that he must stay away from Stephanie, but because Salem is such a tiny place, it’s highly probable they will bump into him again.

In the episode coming up on Friday, Stephanie and Alex will have to deal with a new kind of difficulty because Leo Stark has found out that Stephanie’s true name is actually Anastasia Sands.

He wants to check the facts so he can write a news article about it, which puts both Stephanie and Alex in a very tough spot.

A plan against Leo Stark

Since Leo is trying to get a big story, Stephanie and Alex need to come up with a plan to keep her secret safe. Fans can expect them to work together on a smart scheme to stay one step ahead of Leo, though it’s unclear if their plan will fully succeed.

The tension from this storyline will keep viewers excited and on edge, adding more suspense to an already action-filled episode.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.