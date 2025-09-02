Days of Our Lives spoilers: Holly and Tate’s dorm romance heats up, Marlena guides Xander, and Gabi’s feelings for Philip grow

Marlena Evans counseling Xander Kiriakis (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, airing on September 3, 2025, teases plenty of drama, romance, and fresh starts in Salem. From sweet family moments to exciting college adventures, today’s episode brings changes for both the younger and older characters.

Holly Jonas begins her new journey with dorm move-in day and gets some helpful advice from Maggie Kiriakis. Tate Black also starts college life, sharing special moments with Holly that quickly spark romance. Meanwhile,

Brady Black grows closer to Cat Greene, while Gabi Hernandez and Marlena Evans deal with challenges of their own.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 3, 2025



Holly’s new chapter at Salem U

Holly Jonas on Days of Our Lives is starting an exciting new chapter as she moves into her dorm at Salem University. Maggie supports her with advice about growing up and being responsible, which leaves Holly feeling hopeful. Later, Tate arrives at the dorms, and their bond quickly grows stronger. They enjoy their new freedom together, leading to a romantic moment.

Tate’s fresh start and family support

Tate Black’s move to Salem U is an emotional step for him. Before settling into his dorm, he spends some heartfelt moments with Brady and Marlena, who show their love and give him encouragement.

Their support helps Tate feel ready for this new beginning. Once he arrives on campus, his connection with Holly deepens, and the two explore their growing romance, hinting at a change in their story.

Arianna’s frustrating pairing

Elsewhere, Arianna Horton’s day doesn’t go as planned when she ends up partnered with Aaron Greene for a school project. At first, Ari finds Aaron annoying and difficult to deal with, making the situation frustrating.

However, this partnership could turn into something more. Over time, their problematic start might change into a friendship or even a possible romance if Ari gives him a chance.

Marlena’s haunting dreams and tough session

Marlena Evans is still troubled by her strange “Queen of the Night” dreams, which leave her confused and searching for answers. She looks through a book to try to understand them, but nothing seems to help. Later, Marlena steps into her role as a counselor during an anger management session with Xander Kiriakis.

She pushes him to face what sets off his anger and teaches him healthier ways to deal with it, but Xander’s hot temper makes the session very challenging.

Gabi and Philip’s complicated encounter

In the town square on Days of Our Lives, Gabi Hernandez once again runs into Philip Kiriakis. Gabi is known for using situations to her advantage, but her real attraction to Philip makes things more complicated.

This meeting could blur the line between her usual schemes and honest feelings, leaving it unclear whether Gabi is only thinking of herself or if she is truly starting to care for Philip.

Brady and Cat’s growing connection.

Meanwhile, Brady Black and Cat Greene have a real and heartfelt talk. Rachel Black is keeping a secret about seeing Cat share a kiss with Chad DiMera, but the risk of that secret coming out is quite high.

If Rachel tells Brady the truth, it could cause a ripple effect of shocking reveals. Even so, Brady gives Cat some encouragement, and their growing connection adds more tension to the future of her relationship with Chad.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

