Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from September 8 to 12, 2025

Gabi Hernandez and Brady Black (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from September 8 to 12, 2025, Gabi works hard to stay ahead of the Kiriakis brothers, while EJ pushes Chad to admit the truth about his feelings. At the same time, Theo’s return adds warmth and emotion to the story.

Meanwhile, Stephanie decides to trust Alex with a secret, while Brady looks into a suspicious hunch with Steve by his side. Johnny and Chanel talk about taking the next big step in their marriage, Kristen is shaken by Rachel’s surprising actions, and families across Salem come together to share memories of love, loss, and loyalty.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 8 to 12, 2025

Monday, September 8: Lines drawn and secrets loom

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Xander and Philip lose their tempers as their rivalry heats up, making Gabi work hard to keep her advantage. Gwen vents her anger at EJ, while Jack and Jennifer are upset by some troubling news that leaves them worried. At the same time, Cat tries to make peace with Chad, though winning back his trust won’t be easy.

Tuesday, September 9: Homecomings and tensions

EJ doesn’t hold back and calls Chad out for getting too close to Cat, creating tension between the brothers. Stephanie enjoys a happy celebration with Alex, while Xander and Philip surprisingly find a way to connect.

Gabi reminds Tony of the deal they made, making sure he remembers her power. Meanwhile, Salem is filled with joy as Theo returns home and reunites with his loved ones.

Wednesday, September 10: Family bonds and honest confessions

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Abe and Paulina surround Theo with love and encouragement after his homecoming. Belle opens her heart to Shawn about her struggles, bringing them closer together.

Stephanie confronts Steve as she searches for answers, leading to an emotional clash. Kayla and Marlena spend time catching up on each other’s lives, while Maggie and Julie find comfort in one another as they talk about grief and cherished memories.

Thursday, September 11: Promises and confessions

Chanel surprises Johnny when she shares her wish to start a family, leaving him touched and thoughtful about their future together. Leo and Javi realize they are on the same page, raising questions about their growing connection.

Stephanie chooses to share a personal secret with Alex, testing the strength of their trust. Meanwhile, Brady gets an important clue from Tate that brings him closer to solving a mystery, while Rachel vents her anger to Holly.

Friday, September 12: Shocking revelations and bold moves

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Holly steps in to give Johnny the support he needs as he faces new family struggles. Tate takes the chance to move forward with Sophia, catching others off guard.

Brady goes to Steve with his suspicions, telling him about the hunch he has been following. Meanwhile, Kristen is completely shocked by Rachel’s actions, leaving her unsettled and worried about what her daughter might do next.

With secrets revealed, relationships tested, and surprises around every corner, next week in Salem promises even more twists.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

