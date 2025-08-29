Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from September 1 to 5, 2025

Tate and Sophia (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from September 1 to 5, 2025, Brady makes a shocking discovery that could change everything, while Marlena struggles with troubling dreams and turns to her loved ones for help. Tate starts connecting the dots, and Sophia’s lies begin to catch up with her.

Fans can also look forward to joyful moments, like Aaron’s return and the exciting comeback of some favorite Salem characters.

But not everything is happy as Chad questions his true feelings, Cat finds herself pulled into new connections, and Marlena encourages others to finally face the truths they’ve been avoiding.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 1 to 5, 2025

Monday, September 1: Shocking discoveries and warm reunions

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Brady finds something that may connect to his ex’s confession and his daughter’s crime, raising new questions.

Marlena praises Tate for how much he has grown but still worries about him.

Cat and Felicity happily celebrate Aaron’s return, while Chad shows support for his son Thomas. Plus, several fan favorites return to Salem for a touching reunion.

Tuesday, September 2: Tormented dreams and conflicted hearts

Brady fills Tate in on what he has discovered so far, making sure his son knows what’s happening. Melinda tries to keep Sophia calm as the pressure gets to her.

Marlena struggles with disturbing dreams that leave her uneasy. Meanwhile, Chad and Cat have an honest talk that makes his feelings much clearer for both of them.

Wednesday, September 3: Unexpected chemistry and young love

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Brady and Cat’s latest interaction stirs up curiosity, suggesting an unexpected connection. Holly and Tate enjoy a sweet romantic moment, though it may not last long.

Ari and Aaron are pushed to spend more time together, leading to new dynamics. Marlena helps Xander figure out the real reason behind his anger, while Gabi gives Philip some much-needed encouragement.

Thursday, September 4: Favors, family, and tests of loyalty

Johnny shows respect to others but struggles to do the same for his father, creating more family tension. Chanel thinks seriously about adopting, which could change her life.

Marlena asks Belle for a personal favor, hoping she will agree. Meanwhile, Gabi and Tony team up for some sneaky plotting, and Philip puts Xander to the test to see if he can be trusted.

Friday, September 5: Family celebrations and dangerous lies

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Jack and Jennifer return to Salem to celebrate JJ’s big day, bringing happy family reunions. But when Jack spends time with Gwen, old issues cause conflict.

Chad grows more worried about Cat, unsure of what it means for their relationship.

Tate catches Sophia’s lie. To end the week, Brady and Steve team up in their search for answers, leading to even bigger drama ahead.

This week’s Days of Our Lives is filled with emotions and shocking twists. Salem will see joyful family reunions, hidden secrets coming out, and surprising new alliances.

As Brady and Steve search for answers, Marlena struggles with her own troubles, and Sophia’s lies begin to fall apart, making for an exciting week from start to finish.

Fans of the show can watch the new episodes on Peacock