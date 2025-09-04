Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 5 to 12, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Sophia, Holly and Gabi from Days of Our Lives

Deceptions are taking new routes on Days of Our Lives as Gabi puts her recording machine to good use and Sophia spins another lie. Gabi will put her scheme into action in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Sophia will use tricks to break up Holly and Tate. Elsewhere, Johnny will land a new job and new prospects.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives saw Brady task Steve with uncovering Tate’s baby’s adoption. At the same time, Tate started on his job at the pub only to find Sophia already working there. This put Holly’s shackles up who warned Sophia away from her boyfriend.

Later, the teenagers moved to their college dorms where Holly and Arianna shared a room while Tate shared his with Aaron.

Meanwhile, Chad opened up to Cat about his feelings for her and they kissed. He also warned her about Jennifer’s upcoming visit and the problems arising from that. In the meantime, Cat secured a job as EJ’s assistant at the hospital. She, then, informed Rafe about her advantageous situation in her mission.

Elsewhere, with Kristen away in prison, Brady got help from Marlena and Tate in cheering Rachel on. At the same time, Marlena continued to have more vivid “Queen of the Night” nightmares on the long-running Peacock soap.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi is ready to charge

Recently, Gabi bonded with the Kiriakis brothers, Xander and Philip, as Tony’s mole in the Titan-DiMera merged company. After gaining their individual trusts, the Days of Our Lives fans witnessed her plant a secret recorder to hear the brothers’ conversations. As such, she became privy to Xander informing Philip about opening up to Marlena and spilling about Philip’s forged letter and unlawful ownership.

It is likely that Gabi will approach Tony armed with this information. Tony will guide her next move as they plan to expose this fraud and dissolve the merger.

Meanwhile, the warring brothers may play into her hands. When they learn about her manipulation, they may feel very hurt with her betrayal. This may lead to an unprecedented unity between the Kiriakis brothers in future.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia plays nasty with Holly

Recently, Sophia decided to make a play for Tate and snatch him from Holly. Holly gauged her intention and warned her. However, with all of them attending the same college and taking the same classes, Holly’s options of keeping Tate away from Sophia may be difficult.

Sophia will continue to stalk Tate secretly now that they share classes and workplace. She may also look for opportunities to get closer to Tate and getting an emotional connection.

On the other hand, the Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that she will likely sneak into Holly’s dorm room in the upcoming episodes. She may try to create fake evidence about Holly having another affair. Whether she tries to connect Holly with her teenage crush, Johnny, remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny and Chanel share future plans

Recently, Johnny applied in Salem University to teach. He may land the job as Professor Johnny DiMera, teaching Filming. Since, Tate, Sophia, Arianna and Holly will all take the classes, they may find Johnny as their interim professor. Both Tate and Holly may find this arrangement awkward.

On one hand, Tate and Johnny did not share an amicable rapport after Johnny backed out of the adoption plan. On the other hand, Holly had a brief period of teenage crush in 2023 when she harbored feelings towards Johnny. While the latter has no idea about that and never looked at Holly as anything more than a little sister, the past may come back to haunt Holly in the form of Sophia’s sinister ploy.

Meanwhile on Days of Our Lives, Chanel will restart her intention to adopt, now that Johnny has a job close to his heart and independent of his father. She may bring up the topic with Johnny as she considers options. She may consider adopting Tesoro from Javi. This may leave Javi heartbroken.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch Sophia putting her dirty plan into action and watch Johnny take up his new job.