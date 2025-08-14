Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 15 to 22, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, EJ, Johnny, Sophia, Chad and Cat on DOOL

Johnny’s trial is in full swing on Days of Our Lives as EJ is resolute in his attempt at freeing his son. However, the father-son duo is set for a confrontation in the upcoming episodes. Meanwhile, Chad is facing a dilemma as he wants to approach Cat romantically but is unsure of her interest. Elsewhere, Sophia will continue through her lies and her displeasure over Tate’s romantic life.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives brought out the emotion-packed court room hearings for Johnny’s case. This involved a public fallout between EJ and Bell, besides Paulina’s emotional testimony and Rachel’s confused one.

On one hand, Marlena’s hypnosis has revealed that EJ’s shooter may be a female resident of the town. On the other hand, Susan’s supernatural sense predicted Stefano’s return, adding to more confusion.

Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah’s broken romance became more convoluted, with Gabi trying to seduce the Titan CEO on Tony’s push. In retaliation, Sarah kissed Brady, although she apologized later. Moreover, Gwen also claimed to woo Xander adding to the mayhem.

Elsewhere, Sophia remained disgruntled about Tate and Holly’s romance on the long-running Peacock daily soap. She also tried to deflect Tate and her mother from the reality by sticking to the fake baby story. While she was crushed to see Tesoro every time she met the baby, she continued staying in touch with Melinda to back up her adoption narrative.

On that note, here are the spoilers for the August 15 to 22 week:

Days of Our Lives: Johnny’s hearing brings more commotion

As Johnny pointed out, his attorney-cum-father created much theatrics in court by blaming the prosecutor and calling for a mistrial. Although johnny does not doubt his father’s intentions, he is unhappy with the way EJ is conducting his interrogation. In the coming weeks, EJ’s handling of Chanel on the stand will likely infuriate Johnny further.

As such, the upcoming episodes may see a fallout between them. Johnny may fire EJ as an attorney but will likely be at a loss to appoint a new one.

As such, EJ may convince him to let him stay on. Since EJ may suspect Belle’s involvement in his shootout, the attorney may handle the proceedings cautiously.

Meanwhile, Marlena’s cryptic responses at the stand may add to more confusion. Whether Marlena discusses her hunch about Rachel’s involvement in the incident remains to be seen. If Marlena shares her doubts, Kristen may want to step in to save her daughter.

While the trial may end with Johnny proven not guilty, whether a fresh trial and investigation is ordered to look at other suspects remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Chad faces a romantic impasse

Chad’s recent behavior towards Cat showed him ready to move on from Abigail’s loss romantically. Days of Our Lives’ fans also witnessed Cat’s interest in him for the past many weeks. However, with Cat’s current secret assignment needing her to spy on the DiMeras, she has pulled away from Chad.

The current health problems the two face may be minor but has pitched them close together. Chad may see this as an opportunity. However, Cat will likely continue to pretend that her former lover, James, wants them to give their relationship another chance. This will keep Chad in a dilemma as he will likely be unsure whether to make a move.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that fear of losing Cat may drive Chad into taking matters bravely. He may open up about his romantic interests and ask Cat to give their relationship a trial.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia’s manipulations sway Tate

Sophia warned Melinda about Tate’s interest in meeting the baby. As Melinda received the letter at the fake Chicago address of the adoptive parents, the former DA replied back declining to let Tate meet the baby. As expected, this is likely to break Tate’s heart.

Sophia will be seen in the upcoming episodes, trying to console Tate over his disappointment. She may explain how the adoptive parents of their “baby girl” are very closed in their approach. She may try to convince the new father to let go and move on.

On the other hand, Sophia will feel jealous of Holly as she sees the latter spending romantic time with Tate. However, Tate will likely not give up on his mission yet and look for other ways to convince the adoptive parents. This will keep Sophia anxious and on her toes.

Meanwhile, Holly and Tate will continue to take their romance to the next level. Elsewhere, Javi may reconsider connecting Tesoro’s Asian looks with Sophia’s baby birth if he can recheck the timing for the same.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the upcoming drama as the court hearing throws up more surprises and Chad considers a bold move.

