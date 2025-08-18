Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ’s shooter is finally revealed while Belle and Johnny deliver their closing statements

EJ and Belle (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 19, 2025, the viewers can look forward to important developments in the Rachel Black shooter mystery, along with intense interactions among the DiMera family and other Salem residents. Fans are in for an exciting mix of suspense, romance, and drama.

On Tuesday, EJ DiMera will have a powerful flashback that could finally reveal the truth about the shooter. At the same time, Johnny DiMera will make an emotional plea to the jury during his closing statements, trying to prove his innocence.

Outside the courtroom, there will also be romantic moments for Chad and Cat, along with meaningful conversations between Marlena, Rachel, and Julie, giving the episode both heart and depth.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 19, 2025

Chad and Cat: Strengthening their connection

Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives wants to get closer to Cat Greene, but there is still some tension because of her past with an ex named James.

Even though Chad is worried that she might be thinking about getting back with James, Cat’s recent actions make it clear that her heart is with Chad.

She had to make up a story to explain why Rafe Hernandez delivered soup, but Chad doesn’t need to worry about that. Now, it looks like Cat may finally tell Chad how she really feels, which could bring them even closer together.

Johnny’s courtroom plea

As the trial gets closer to the end, Johnny DiMera will speak for himself and make a heartfelt plea to the jury. He will stress that he is innocent and highlight the doubts in the case.

Meanwhile, Chanel Dupree DiMera will go through cross-examination before the closing statements, adding more tension to the courtroom. Johnny’s speech could influence the jury and decide the outcome of a trial that has kept all of Salem on edge.

Marlena, Rachel, and Julie: Heart-to-heart moments

Marlena Evans will spend time with Rachel Black while the trial is going on, including a trip to the bookstore that leads to important conversations.

Rachel will also talk with Foster, and Julie Williams will discuss buying the bookstore.

Julie deciding to go ahead with the purchase will give her a new sense of purpose. The moments between Marlena, Rachel, and Julie give viewers emotional balance during the stressful trial, showing both family drama and personal growth.

EJ’s flashback: The shooter is revealed

EJ DiMera is about to have a shocking flashback, caused by a noise when Rachel accidentally drops a small bauble at the DiMera mansion. The sound might seem like a gunshot and bring back memories he had blocked out.

Will that shooter turn out to be Rachel as per the recent speculations, is yet to be discovered. This moment is expected to be a major turning point in the show, answering long-standing questions and keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

With intense courtroom drama, emotional family moments, and romantic tension, Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives promises unforgettable scenes.

Between the twists in court and surprising revelations, viewers will not want to miss a single moment of the action in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.