Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ’s courtroom attack on Chanel sparks Johnny’s fury while Sophia keeps Tate in the dark

Kristen and EJ (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

Spoilers of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 15, 2025, promise a dramatic episode filled with courtroom clashes, personal betrayals, and tightly held secrets. Tensions will run high for several Salem residents as their relationships face tough tests, surprising choices are made, and some characters are forced to deal with difficult emotional challenges.

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Johnny DiMera has had enough of EJ DiMera’s handling of the trial and makes a bold decision in court. At the same time, Paulina Price grows more worried about what could happen to her daughter Chanel, while Leo Stark shares an unusual but revealing chat with a fellow juror. Meanwhile, Sophia Choi works hard to keep a painful secret from Tate Black.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 15, 2025

Paulina’s growing fears over Chanel’s fate

With EJ determined to point the blame at other people in his shooting case, Chanel ends up as his newest target. Paulina turns to Belle and shares her growing fear that EJ’s harsh courtroom tactics could make Chanel seem guilty to the jury. With the damaging video evidence and EJ’s memory that the shooter was a woman, Paulina’s worry only grows stronger, leaving her scared that her daughter could be unfairly sent to prison.

Johnny fires EJ after a courtroom blow-up

Johnny, already uncomfortable with EJ’s way of handling things, tells him to be careful and gentle when questioning Chanel. But EJ does the complete opposite, asking harsh questions that make Chanel look as bad as possible.

Angry over what he sees as a betrayal, Johnny fires EJ as his lawyer in a dramatic scene. It’s unclear if he will keep that decision once he calms down, but the clash will definitely have a lasting impact on their already tense relationship.

Leo bonds with his unusual juror-roommate

Leo’s time being stuck in sequestration becomes more interesting when his unusual juror-roommate, Adam, talks about how much he loves Body & Soul. Their chat takes a surprising turn when Adam finds out that Leo once worked as a writer for the soap.

Will Adam compliment Leo on the stories he created, or will he prefer the way the show was after the head writer changes? This surprising moment of connection brings some humor to an otherwise tense episode.

Sophia hides the truth from Tate

Meanwhile, Tate is heartbroken when he hears that the adoptive parents of the baby he desperately wants to see have turned down his request. Sophia tries to comfort him, but she is keeping a huge secret, that the adoptive parents aren’t real, and Melinda Trask is actually the one who sent the rejection letter. Sophia’s guilt grows stronger as she sees Tate still looking for answers, knowing that the truth could completely break him.

Secrets, tension, and shifting alliances

Today’s episode of Days of Our Lives mixes courtroom strategies with strong emotions, pushing characters to make hard decisions about loyalty, honesty, and protecting themselves.

From Paulina’s worries as a mother to Johnny standing up in court, the connections in Salem are changing quickly. With more secrets being hidden than told, finding the truth could become even harder in the days to come.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock