Days of Our Lives spoilers: Brady reels from DNA shock, Chanel blames Johnny, and Maggie rushes to Holly

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on October 2, 2025, Brady Black struggles with surprising DNA news, Chanel is heartbroken over her loss, and Maggie rushes to the hospital to be with Holly. At the same time, Sophia scrambles to keep her lies hidden.

As the drama on Days of Our Lives heats up, Johnny tries to prove his innocence, Tate feels rejected by Holly, and Sophia’s schemes start slipping out of her control.

Family ties will be tested, secrets may come out, and Salem residents are left facing more questions than answers. Let’s dive into what’s happening in today’s episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on October 2, 2025

Chanel’s heartbreak and Johnny’s fight for innocence

Chanel is heartbroken after losing her chance to adopt Tesoro and feels crushed by the setback. She blames Johnny for destroying her dream of becoming a mother, convinced he betrayed her.

But Johnny won’t stop fighting, pleading with Chanel to believe he was set up.

His search for the truth may lead him to Holly, who swears she knows nothing about the fake photo Sophia pinned on her.

Sophia’s dangerous cover-up

Sophia is becoming more desperate as her plan starts to fall apart. While Holly was rushed to the hospital after the fire, Sophia’s fake proof spread around, forcing her to cover herself again.

Afraid of being caught, she lies to Tate to keep him from finding out the truth. Her lies might work for now, but her fear shows the truth is getting harder to hide.

Brady’s confusion over the DNA results

Brady believed he had figured out the truth about Sophia’s baby after Kayla showed him the DNA results. But learning that Tesoro isn’t a match for Tate leaves him shocked and unsure.

Now Brady is questioning everything. Maybe Melinda Trask messed with the results, or maybe Aaron is the real father, setting the stage for a major paternity twist.

Tate’s emotional struggles

Tate opens up to Brady about how hurt and frustrated he feels over Holly pulling away from him. No matter how hard he tries to fix their relationship, Holly keeps creating distance, which makes him feel rejected and confused.

What Tate doesn’t realize is that Sophia’s schemes are the real reason things have gotten so tense between them.

Her lies and manipulations have pushed Holly further away, though Tate doesn’t see it yet.

As he struggles to make sense of Holly’s behavior, Tate may slowly start to notice that something else is going on, something Holly isn’t ready to admit.

Maggie confronts Holly in the hospital

Holly’s bad choices finally catch up to her, and Maggie rushes straight to the hospital as soon as she hears about her granddaughter’s condition.

Shaken by the scare, Maggie gives Holly both comfort and tough love. She’s horrified to find out Holly was so drunk that she passed out during the fire and couldn’t escape on her own.

Maggie doesn’t know that Sophia spiked Holly’s drink, but she’s grateful Brady was there to save her. Their emotional moment at the hospital shows Maggie’s mix of love, disappointment, and determination to help Holly make better choices.

With paternity mysteries, broken trust, and dangerous lies all colliding, today’s Days of Our Lives episode brings plenty of drama.

Secrets are pushing relationships to the edge, and Salem’s residents must prepare for the fallout as the truth inches closer to being revealed.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episode of the show on Peacock.