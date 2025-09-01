Days of Our Lives spoilers: Aaron returns to Salem, Brady uncovers Sophia’s adoption lie, and Chad comforts Thomas

Chad comforts Thomas, Brady comes closer to truth, and Aaron returns to Salem (Image via A=NBC Network)

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, which is set to air on September 1, 2025, a dramatic twist will take place in Salem. Brady might make a shocking discovery while finding out the truth about Sophia’s baby. Meanwhile, Chad will also share a sweet moment with his son Thomas and comfort him.

On the other hand, Cat and Delecity will be overjoyed as Aaron comes back to Salem. The upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera will feature moments that will leave the fans on the edge.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for episode set to air on September 1, 2025

Brady makes a shocking discovery

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, which is scheduled to air on September 1, 2025, as seen, Brady is determined to find the truth about his grandchild.

As seen in the preview, Sophia gave up the child for adoption, without telling anyone, and further pretended to be pregnant. Further, she also lied about the gender of the baby that she gave birth to, a baby boy (Tesoro), but she told everyone that it was a girl.

Anyway, Brady has been on the lookout to find the truth about the child; he also hired Steve to look into it, and hence, he began investigating as well.

Speculations suggest that Brady might come very close to learning the truth about Sophia and Tate’s baby. A little slip-up from Sophia’s end might give him a lot to look into.

In a different storyline, Malendia is seen meeting with a lawyer she knows well and has been collaborating with for some time. She may also assist the lawyer with Sophia’s adoption case.

However, the question remains: will her plan unfold as she hopes, or will Brady uncover the truth about his son’s child amidst all this?

Chad comforts Thomas

In another plotline on Days of Our Lives, Chad DiMera, who spends a lot of time with Cat, has started to develop feelings for her. Speculation suggests that Cat may recognize these feelings as well. During a mini-golf date, their outing could culminate in a kiss.

Later at the Horton Town Square, Chad spends time with his son, Thomas. Noticing that Thomas is visibly upset, they engage in a deep conversation that leaves both of them feeling emotional. As a result, Chad comforts his son during this episode.

Aaron returns to Salem

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, while Cat and Felicity are at their place, the two of them would be overjoyed with the return of Aaron.

Though this sparks a question, has he returned to Salem to attend University, or will he go back? Anyhow, Cat and Feleicity welcome him, and they might further update him about what is currently going on and what had happened in Salem while he was away.

Furthermore, on Days of Our Lives, Aaron meets up with his old friend Tate while playing mini golf with his sister, Rachel. Also, will Tate tell him about the fact that he just had a baby, or not?

