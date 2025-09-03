Days of Our Lives spoiler: EJ stuns Johnny, Marlena struggles with nightmares, and Gabi makes a game-changing move

A still of Gabi Hernandez facing Tony DiMera (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 4, 2025, from Chanel’s dream of adoption to Gabi’s bold revelation, Salem is heading into a dramatic day. This episode mixes family struggles with business battles, keeping the tension high.

As Chanel talks to Johnny about adopting, the DiMera family drama heats up even more with EJ’s unexpected visit and Marlena’s troubling dreams. At the same time, Gabi shakes things up with a powerful discovery, and Philip lands in a tense moment with Xander. With personal lives clashing with corporate wars, the episode promises suspense and emotional twists.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 4, 2025

Chanel’s adoption pitch to Johnny

Chanel and Johnny have been through many challenges in their marriage, especially with all the recent DiMera family drama. Still, Chanel is determined to start a family and brings up adoption again. She hopes Johnny is finally ready to be a father, even with his complicated feelings about his family. This could be a big step forward in their future together.

EJ’s surprise visit and family tension

EJ and Johnny’s troubled relationship has been a major part of the DiMera drama, especially after the trial. When EJ shows up without warning, Johnny makes it clear he’s still upset.

Even though EJ tries to make peace, Johnny holds on to his anger. Their tense exchange shows just how broken their bond is and leaves doubts about whether they can ever truly make up or if things will only get worse.

Marlena’s disturbing dreams

Marlena has been dealing with strange “Queen of the Night” dreams that keep getting worse over time. These troubling visions hint at a bigger mystery that may connect to old DiMera secrets. Later, when EJ visits Marlena, their talk could touch on Kristen helping Rachel and the need to stay quiet. Marlena’s troubling dreams may be the start of a dramatic storyline with major fallout.

Brady checks in with Belle

Brady has been dealing with a lot lately, but in this episode, he takes a moment to spend time with Belle after leaving Tate at Salem University. The milestone makes Brady think about how quickly his son is growing up. His heartfelt talk and hug with Belle bring comfort, but Marlena’s request later could drag Belle into a new family problem.

Gabi’s shocking discovery

Gabi is known for digging up secrets and using them to her advantage. After planting a bug, she discovers that Philip’s claim to half of Titan is based on a fake letter. This shocking news gives her and Tony an edge in the DiMera Enterprises fight. By sharing the truth with Tony, Gabi shows her determination and sets the stage for another round of corporate battles.

Philip’s tense encounter with Xander

At Titan on Days of Our Lives, Philip has a scary moment when he appears to choke on his food, and Xander rushes in to save him. But the situation might not be what it looks like. If Philip faked it to test Xander’s loyalty, it could spark a new conflict between them. How Xander reacts to being tricked, if that’s the case, will play an important role in their relationship going forward.

The September 4 episode of Days of Our Lives mixes intense business battles with emotional personal struggles. From Chanel’s hope for adoption to Gabi’s bold scheming and Marlena’s troubling fears, Salem is heading into a dramatic day full of surprises and confrontations.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

