Days of Our Lives Recap (September 1, 2025): Brady and Tate Uncover Lies, Marlena Reflects, and Aaron Returns

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965, and continues to be one of the longest-running daytime soap operas.

Last week’s Days of Our Lives episodes from August 25–29, 2025, had confrontations and surprising reunions. Kristen’s confession to shooting EJ shocked Rachel, while Brady and Chad searched for the truth. Philip faced Belle’s warning, and Gwen overheard critical details about Johnny’s trial. Susan returned to Salem, Stephanie managed secret dealings, and Marlena received unsettling health news. The week closed with Steve discovering suspicious adoption details and Brady learning shocking truths about Tate’s supposed lawyer.

In the September 1, 2025, episode, Salem continued to unravel with critical developments. Brady and Tate uncovered a disturbing fake photo tied to Sophia’s adoption story. Marlena experienced a surprising change in perspective, offering support to Kristen in an unexpected gesture. Meanwhile, Cat and Felicity celebrated Aaron’s return, showing a rare moment of happiness amid Salem’s ongoing chaos. These three incidents defined the episode and set the stage for future drama.

Days of Our Lives: What happened in the episode (September 1, 2025)?

Brady and Tate Discover the Fake Photo

When Brady and his son, Tate, realized that the picture Sophia had sent of the adoptive parents was fake, it was a big step forward. The picture didn't look like a real family photo; it looked more like a stock photo. When they saw that the same picture was in a regular picture frame that Marlena had given Rachel, their suspicions grew. This discovery showed that Sophia's story was based on a bigger lie.

The clue made it seem like Melinda and Sophia might have made up information about the adoption. Now Brady had proof that something was wrong, and he started to link the false story to the bigger mystery surrounding Tate's adoption. The fake photo was the biggest sign yet that people in Salem were being lied to.

Marlena’s New Stance Toward Kristen

Marlena, already in a complicated relationship with Kristen for a long time, did something unexpected in this episode. She bought Rachel a picture frame and told her that she could put a picture of her mother in it while Kristen was still in jail. This gesture changed Marlena's opinion of Kristen in a big way. Even though they had been rivals for decades, Marlena saw the sacrifices Kristen made for her child.

Brady was shocked by the move because he was still angry with Kristen for what she had done in the past. Marlena's dream of being the "Queen of the Night" came back, which showed that she was having problems inside, but it was clear that she cared about Kristen more now. This moment made it seem like Marlena might now have a different role in Rachel's life and maybe even affect the fights between Brady and Kristen that are still going on.

Cat and Felicity Celebrate Aaron’s Return

In the middle of the chaos in Salem, Cat and Felicity found a reason to be happy. Aaron came back, and it made their lives better for a while. The two women got together to celebrate, and they were happy, unlike the sad stories that were happening in other places.

Chad also tried to help his son Thomas, which was a recurring theme in the episode about family ties. Aaron's return reminded people that people in Salem often find strength in their loved ones when things get tough.

Even though it wasn't related to the show's mysteries, it made the episode more emotional and balanced. Even though Salem is still struggling, this celebration gave people hope and showed the value of family reunions.

Three important events happened in the September 1, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives: Brady and Tate found a fake photo related to Sophia's adoption story; Marlena changed how she felt about Kristen; and Cat and Felicity were happy that Aaron was back. Viewers can stream Days of Our Lives daily on Peacock to stay updated with the latest developments in Salem.

