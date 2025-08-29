Days of Our Lives Recap (August 29, 2025): Holly Confronts Sophia, Steve Connects Clues, and Leo Crosses Lines

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives is an American daytime soap opera that first premiered on November 8, 1965. The August 28, 2025, episode carried higher stakes and layered developments. Gabi Hernandez advanced her risky plan at Titan by planting a disguised recording pen in Xander’s office. Her conflicting emotions for Xander and Philip left her vulnerable, making her mission less secure. Xander weighed Alex’s proposal to add Philip as co-CEO, realizing that a compromise might protect his position.

Meanwhile, Dr. Marlena Evans dismissed another warning from Susan about her declining health, even as Sarah encouraged further medical testing. The unresolved uncertainty surrounding Marlena’s well-being left Salem uneasy. Today’s episode shifted focus as Salem residents confronted personal conflicts, shocking revelations, and professional dilemmas that promise lasting consequences.

Days of Our Lives: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (August 29, 2025)

Steve Picks Up Kayla’s Clue

Steve Johnson's instincts were very helpful when Kayla gave away a clue while they were talking. Kayla didn't know how important what she said was, but Steve quickly linked it to the ongoing uncertainty in Salem.

The small fact made him want to find out more because he knew it could lead to a bigger truth. That episode showed how determined Steve was as he put the puzzle together. He didn't want to miss the clue. After Kayla's accidental reveal, Steve is now on a path that could lead him to secrets that other people don't know.

Holly and Sophia’s Explosive Confrontation

Holly and Sophia’s fragile friendship finally collapsed in this episode. The two came face-to-face in a tense confrontation that exposed long-held resentments. Holly accused Sophia of creating rifts and interfering in matters close to her heart, while Sophia pushed back, refusing to accept blame.

Their argument soon turned into personal attacks. They started revealing frustrations that had been building beneath the surface. Their clash drew attention from those around them, hinting that this fallout would not remain private. Salem residents connected to them are likely to take sides, meaning the ripple effects of this confrontation will stretch far beyond Holly and Sophia themselves.

Leo Faces Jury Fallout and Reporting Dilemma

Leo Stark's story took a big turn when his job blurred the line between journalism and justice. Leo went back to being a reporter at The Spectator right after he served as a juror in Johnny's case. He started writing about Kristen's sentencing and the aftermath of EJ's shooting, even though he knew a lot about it from being on the jury. This made people very worried about his honesty and possible conflict of interest.

Leo didn't believe Kristen was guilty and kept asking questions, sure that the real truth was hidden. His personal feelings for kids like Jude and Tesoro made things even more complicated because he was afraid that revealing Rachel's possible involvement could hurt her.

Brady received disturbing news, leaving him unsettled and worried about the immediate future. The details of this revelation remain uncertain, but promise to impact his family and relationships in upcoming episodes.

Cat expressed her interest in a position at DiMera Enterprises, setting up possible corporate drama. Her ambition raised the question of whether EJ will consider her for the role or shut her out.

Days of Our Lives episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

