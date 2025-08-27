Days of Our Lives Recap (August 27, 2025): Brady Searches for Answers, Stephanie Battles Stress, and Sophia Complicates Things

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running American soap operas, first premiering on November 8, 1965. The show has captured generations of viewers with its dramatic storylines set in Salem. The Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families are all connected in the story of Days of Our Lives.

The episode on August 26, 2025, had shocking moments that changed a number of ongoing storylines. Stephanie told Xander to make Philip co-CEO at Titan to calm investors' fears after Philip's fraud scandal. Xander was very angry, but he told Philip what could happen if he did something.

Steve found proof of Philip's wrongdoing, but he agreed to keep it quiet to protect Titan. Philip's night with Gabi at the Salem Inn ended with Belle telling him to tell the truth before it came out. Salem was buzzing with uncertainty after these things happened. Brady trusts his instincts about Sophia in this episode. Stephanie's work and personal lives collide, and Sophia's unexpected return makes things harder for Tate and Holly. Next comes August 27, 2025, episode.

Everything to know about what happened in the episode (August 27, 2025)

Brady’s suspicion of Sophia

Brady went to the Black Patch office to see Steve, but he was getting more and more worried about Sophia. He remembered how John acted on his instincts and trusted his own gut feeling that Sophia was hiding something. Steve told him to tell him everything he knew about her past and the baby because he thought there was more to the story than Sophia was letting on.

Brady had asked Tate about the adoption lawyer Sophia used before, but Tate was getting annoyed with his father's constant questions. Brady's determination to find out what Sophia was hiding showed that he wasn't ready to give up. He was worried not only about protecting Tate but also about keeping Rachel from getting hurt again after Kristen left. This change made it possible to look more closely into Sophia's real reasons.

Sophia’s return to the Pub

Sophia unexpectedly came back to Salem and got a job at the Brady Pub. Tate was supposed to start his shift at the same time she did, which made people look at her funny. Sophia mentioned that she applied after her college plans changed, and a job at a bistro fell through when she was questioned. She said that her mother told her to forget about the past and move on with her life.

Tate wasn't convinced by her happy story as he thought she was lying. Holly also didn't like Sophia being there, especially after Sarah told her that Sophia would always be close to Tate because of the baby. Sophia's planned return made people wonder if she really wanted to win Tate back since it seemed like there were still problems between them. It seemed like there was more to her actions than just the coincidence of her new job.

Stephanie Struggles to Keep Work and Secrets in Check

Stephanie was under more and more stress because her personal and professional lives were colliding. Alex was proud to share reviews of her romance novel, One Stormy Night, at the Pub. These reviews helped Titan Publishing's reputation. Steve made a joke about reading the book, which almost let slip that Stephanie's real name is Anastasia Sands.

Later, when Stephanie was alone with Kayla, she yelled about how stressful it was to deal with hospital patients and business crises. Kayla told Stephanie to quit her job at the hospital, but Stephanie was determined to handle all of her responsibilities. Stephanie asked about ricin poisoning as research for a client, which turned their conversation in a strange direction.

Kayla gave Stephanie medical advice without knowing that Stephanie was also an author. This scene showed how hard it was for Stephanie to balance her job as a writer, her PR duties, and her family's expectations, all while keeping her secret from the people closest to her.

