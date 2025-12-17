Savannah Louie clinches fourth immunity win in Survivor 49 finale

Savannah Louie (Image Via Instagram/@sahhvz)

Savannah Louis has made history during the finals of Survivor 49.

She joined the club of ladies who had secured the most individual immunity wins on the show.

As of writing, she still has another chance to win immunity at the finals.

And if she succeeds, she would become the first female contestant to win the maximum immunity challenge ever on the show.

For those unversed, winning an immunity challenge can save a contestant in the tribal council.

To date, only five female contestants have won four immunity challenges.

More about Survivor 49’ Savannah’s fourth immunity win on the show







In the final of Survivor 49, contestants competing in the immunity challenge must navigate an obstacle course.

Soph made a head start due to her advantage and reached the final puzzle before any other contestant.

The contestants had to brave mud, barrels and grappling hooks to get to the puzzle and win the challenge.

Jeff Probst stated at the start of the challenge:



“Here we go for a guaranteed spot in the final four. Survivors, are you ready?”



She reached the puzzle along with Soph, Rizo, and Sage and, at the end, won the immunity challenge.

She won a sanctuary outing with delicious treats, which include wine, carrot cake, potatoes and steak.

Savannah became the sixth contestant to win the maximum immunity challenge on the show.

The other five female contestants are:





Jenna Morasca in Survivor: The Amazon







Kelly Winglesworth in Survivor: Bourneo







Kim Spradlin in Survivor: One World







Rachel LaMont in Survivor 47







Chrissy Hofbeck in Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers





In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Savannah talked about her first immunity win and called it her “proudest moment.”

She stated as reported by Entertainment Weekly on December 17, 2025:



“My very first immunity win was my proudest moment of my first 23 days! This was truly a do-or-die moment for me. I knew I would be going home if I didn't win!”



She further shared that the endurance camps are won by those who are “most determined.”

Savannah said:



“Endurance comps aren't necessarily about who's the strongest, smartest, or fastest. They're about who's the most determined. I displayed some serious mental willpower to pull out a win, and I'm proud that I was able to give myself new life in the game by pushing through the pain.”



Savannah is a Survivor fan and she first applied to participate on the show when she was 17.

She shared her love for the show as reported by CBS News in September 2025, saying:



“ I started watching before I could really understand what 'Survivor' was, and I've loved the show ever since I was like, you know, this tall, right? So the first time I applied, I was 17 years old.”



She also shared that her background in journalism would be an asset in the competition.

Louie remarked:



“You're getting these people to trust you with their stories, which are often the most intimate details of their lives, and not only that, but you're getting them to trust you on a tight deadline, like that is so difficult. So when I went out to Fiji, I thought 'I need to have that same mindset.'"



Savannah called MC and Steven her biggest threats on the jury, as she aimed to win the show.

She stated (via Entertainment Weekly):



“ I think both MC and Steven also have a solid grasp of strategy — including smaller, but intentional, moves throughout the game. If either of them sat at final Tribal, they would have had a great argument for winning the game.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.