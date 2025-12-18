Survivor 49 Fire Making Challenge: How Savannah Louie broke the 'unbreakable Tres Leches'

Rizo, Sage, Savannah and Soph (Image via CBS)

Survivor 49's Fire Making Challenge: How Savannah Louie broke the “unbreakable Tres Leches” became the defining turning point of the season’s three-hour finale, collapsing a late-game alliance that had appeared locked just one day earlier.

By the end of Day 25 in Fiji, Savannah secured her place in the Final Tribal Council by defeating Rizo “Rizgod” Velovic in fire-making, ending his run and dismantling the trio he had labeled “unbreakable Tres Leches.”

The finale opened with five players still in contention: Savannah Louie, Rizo Velovic, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Sophi “Soph” Balerdi and Kristina Mills. Rizo entered the night holding the game’s final advantage after saving his immunity idol through multiple Tribal Councils.

With Sophi having already misfired her Knowledge Is Power earlier in the game, every remaining outcome hinged on challenge wins and social leverage rather than advantages.

Across the finale, Survivor 49 reduced the final five to a final three through two immunity challenges and the mandatory fire-making showdown.

The jury awaiting them already included Nate Moore, Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, Alex Moore, Jawan Pitts, Sophie Segreti and Steven Ramm.

Survivor 49 narrows to four as Savannah tightens her grip







After returning from the previous Tribal Council, tension centered on Rizo’s admission that he had misled the group about when his idol expired. His move guaranteed him safety at the final five and forced the others into a narrower path forward.

Sophi framed her position as a swing vote, while Kristina focused on shaping a narrative that could resonate with the jury.

An at-camp advantage challenge offered a final opportunity to alter the balance. Players raced through the jungle to collect and assemble puzzle pieces that revealed a map.

After initially digging in the wrong spot, Sophi realized the advantage was hidden above ground, retrieving it from a tree branch and securing power for the upcoming immunity challenge. That immunity challenge featured mud pits, grappling hooks, barrel rolls and a concluding puzzle.

Sophi’s advantage allowed one leg of the course to be shortened, but Savannah maintained her lead throughout. She won her fourth individual immunity, becoming one of the few women in Survivor history to reach that milestone, joining Kelly Wiglesworth, Jenna Morasca, Kim Spradlin, Chrissy Hofbeck and Rachel LaMont.

Savannah chose Sage to join her on the Sanctuary reward of steak, potatoes, wine and carrot cake. As she left the challenge, Savannah acknowledged the group’s repeated attempts to remove her, noting they had “missed their opportunity” to do so without facing her in the fire.

Back at camp, Kristina pitched a Final Three with Rizo and Sophi, arguing that Savannah and Sage would win at the end. Rizo and Sophi indicated agreement.

Meanwhile, Savannah told Sage that even if Kristina appeared “easier to beat,” she wanted Sage at the final four because Kristina was stronger with fire.

At Tribal Council, Rizo finally played his idol “after nine Tribal Councils.” The votes came back: "Sage, Kristina, Kristina, Kristina," sending Kristina to the jury. In her exit, Kristina said they “made the absolute best decision” because she “had her final three speeches ready to go.”

Survivor 49 fire-making breaks the Tres Leches

Day 25 brought the final immunity challenge, a multi-stage course involving digging, balance, and a table-track puzzle. Sophi won, guaranteeing her spot in the Final Three and giving her sole power to decide who would make fire. She declined to hear pitches, telling the others to focus on practicing.

At Tribal Council, Sophi confirmed her choice was “head, not heart.” She brought Sage with her to the Final Three and sent Savannah and Rizo to fire-making. The decision directly targeted the alliance Rizo had described as “unbreakable Tres Leches,” which he, Savannah and Sophi had formed.

In the fire-making challenge, Savannah ignited a flame first and built it steadily. Rizo eventually produced a flame of his own, but it went out. Savannah’s fire grew until it reached the rope, snapping it and securing her victory. With that, the alliance collapsed one step short of the Final Tribal Council.

As his torch was snuffed, Rizo said that “sometimes not all the best players win,” adding that he achieved his goal of leaving “an impact on the game.” Jeff Probst honored his request to be addressed as “Rizgod.”

The outcome sent Savannah, Sage and Sophi into Day 26 as the Final Three, marking the first all-female Final Three in 20 seasons.

At the Final Tribal Council, jurors questioned how each finalist used alliances, strategy, and social bonds. Rizo opened by offering support rather than a question, saying he held no hard feelings.

Savannah described herself as the “muscle” of her trio, emphasizing her role in immunity wins and decision-making responsibility. She later said she “put [her] foot down” to send Kristina home because she feared facing her in the fire. Sophi pointed to surviving without immunity or advantages, while Sage detailed keeping her strategic moves understated and revealed her background as an army intelligence analyst.

The fire-making challenge remained central to the jury’s understanding of the game. It ended Rizo’s run, fractured a late-game alliance, and ensured Savannah reached the end on her own terms rather than through protection.

Stay tuned for more updates.