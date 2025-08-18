Days of Our Lives recap (August 18, 2025): Stephanie clashes with Steve, Marlena steps back, and EJ loses Johnny’s support

Steve and Stephanie (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 18, 2025, Stephanie struggled as her loyalty to Alex clashed with Steve’s investigation, while Gabi and Xander faced new business battles at Titan-DiMera.

Marlena admitted she needed time to heal from her grief. Belle leaned on her for support, and Kayla offered comfort and guidance to her longtime friend.

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, EJ’s troubles grew worse. Johnny took bold steps in court with Chanel by his side, while Gabi made a deal with Tony that could change the power game in Salem.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, August 18, 2025

Steve and Stephanie clash over secrets

At the Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives, Steve told Kayla about Alex’s shady past and the stress over the Titan-DiMera merger. He asked if Stephanie had shared anything, but Kayla only remembered her disappointment in Philip putting business first.

Later, Alex surprised Stephanie with a copy of her new book. Their sweet moment was cut short when he left to chase leads on the merger probe. Stephanie noticed the alias “Daniel Lucas” and realized Steve was behind it.

When Steve came over, Stephanie confronted him. He refused to share details and warned her not to tell Alex.

Their tense exchange left Steve suspicious and Stephanie torn between her father and boyfriend.

Gabi and Xander navigate business and personal lines

At Titan-DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Gabi and Xander agreed to forget their kiss and stay professional, though their banter showed tension.

Xander, juggling fatherhood and business, asked Gabi for nanny advice. She told him the problem was his controlling ways, saying he treated his daughter like his company.

Their talk shifted to business until Alex arrived, reporting that someone was investigating them under a fake name. Xander grew angry, reminding Alex that Philip’s fraud had already damaged their credibility.

To protect the company, he demanded Stephanie be brought in for help, even though Alex wasn’t sure about involving her.

Marlena takes a step back

At home, Marlena comforted Belle, who still felt guilty about her failed relationship with EJ. Belle admitted she thought she let her late father down, but Marlena reassured her.

She also shared that Johnny had fired EJ and wanted to handle the deepfake case on his own.

Later at the hospital, Marlena told Kayla she was taking a break from work to focus on healing while seeing a few private patients.

Kayla urged her to try support groups and reminded her she wasn’t alone. Marlena got emotional and admitted she felt surrounded by love in Salem.

EJ faces Johnny’s fury

Johnny kept studying the video of Chanel, determined to prove her innocence, but Chanel begged him to stop and focus on clearing himself.

She was shocked when he revealed he had fired EJ and planned to defend himself. Johnny promised it would be fine, though Chanel stayed worried.

At the DiMera mansion, EJ told Tony his life was falling apart. Tony accused him of altering the video and advised him to admit the truth and ask for forgiveness, but EJ refused.

Meanwhile, Gabi struck a deal with Tony, securing money and benefits for her family in return for helping him fight the Titan-DiMera takeover.

In court, Belle confronted EJ for wasting every chance people gave him. Soon after, Johnny and Chanel arrived, and Johnny publicly turned against EJ, choosing his wife over his father. EJ was left humiliated and alone, with his power slipping away.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock