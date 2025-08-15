Days of Our Lives recap (August 15, 2025): Leo fakes a health scare, Chanel faces EJ’s attack, and Johnny fires his father

Johnny confronting his father EJ (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on August 15, 2025, Ari told Javi she might choose Salem University over Arizona to stay close to family. They shared a heartfelt talk about loss and keeping certain things private, strengthening their bond.

Tate was upset when the adoptive parents refused his request to see his child. Sophia tried to calm him, but Ari’s arrival with a stroller made things tense. Sophia was shaken, and Tate decided to pause his efforts, though the truth still weighed on him.

At the Salem Inn, Leo dealt with an unexpected roommate, hiding his discomfort with humor. In court, Chanel defended Johnny but was cornered by EJ’s questioning. Later, Johnny took charge and confronted his father.

Ari confides in Javi

At the Hernandez house on Days of Our Lives, Ari told Javi she was thinking about going to Salem U instead of the University of Arizona. She said it wasn’t because she disliked living with her fathers and she called them the best “girl dads” ever, but because she felt drawn to stay near family and old memories.

Ari apologized for bringing up sensitive topics, but Javi said it was fine. He admitted he often thought about their shared loss, even if he didn’t talk about it. When Ari asked if Leo knew, Javi said no, as it was too hard to explain. She promised to keep it secret.

Sophia tries to control the situation with Tate

At the Pub, Sophia found Tate looking down. He told her the adoptive parents had refused his request to visit his child. Sophia said it might be for the best, but Tate disagreed and reached for his phone to call her lawyer, worrying her.

Before things got worse, Ari arrived with Little T’s stroller. Sophia stared at the baby, making Ari offer to leave. Instead, Sophia said she wanted to see him again, surprising Tate. She explained she had met the baby with Javi, calming him. Overwhelmed, Sophia began to cry, and Tate hugged her, apologized, and said he’d stop pushing for now.

Leo adjusts to an unexpected roommate

At the Salem Inn on Days of Our Lives, Leo complained about being stuck in a hotel during the trial. Fellow juror Adam was excited about the stay and said his wife was a big fan of Leo’s Body and Soul work. When Leo learned Adam would be his roommate, he made snarky comments, but Adam stayed cheerful.

Leo thought the room was too small, though Adam loved it. After they were called back to court, Adam later tried making small talk about football, but Leo wasn’t interested. When Adam mentioned getting cards to play, Leo pretended to have a serious health problem, making Adam call 9-1-1.

Javi steps in, but Leo has other plans

EMT Javi arrived with his partner to check on Leo, who quickly felt better and said he was fine. Javi offered to take him to the hospital, but Leo refused, not wanting to miss his chance with the jury. Instead, Leo asked Javi to “kiss him and make it better,” and Javi did.

Chanel faces EJ in court

At the courthouse on Days of Our Lives, Johnny asked EJ not to go after Chanel during her testimony, but EJ ignored him. Chanel spoke in her husband’s defense on the stand, but EJ pushed her to admit she had blamed him for Johnny’s decision to back out of adopting.

He then played a video showing Chanel seeming to threaten him. Chanel said it never happened, but EJ cut her off and ended his questioning. The judge said Belle would question her the next day, and proceedings ended.

Johnny confronts EJ

After the hearing, Johnny met Chanel and Paulina in the Square. Chanel said the video was misleading, and Johnny suggested it might be a deepfake. He planned to have AI experts check it, suspecting EJ. Johnny then went to the DiMera mansion and told his father, “You’re fired.”

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episode of the show on Peacock.