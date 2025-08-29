Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in August 2025

Alison Sweeney, Stacy Haiduk and Leann Hunley play Sami, Susan and Anna on Days of Our Lives

The storyline of Days of Our Lives is undergoing an upheaval as EJ’s shooting case ended in a false charge and Sophia’s baby fiasco threatens to unravel anytime soon. The scenario saw Stacy Haiduk return in the role of Susan Banks while Alison Sweeney’s Sami made a short trip to town. Salem also received Leann Hunley’s Anna DiMera briefly.

The month of August 2025 on Days of Our Lives presented Sophia’s machinations as she kept Tate in the dark about their baby. While Tate continued his romance with his girlfriend after his unsuccessful attempt at visiting his baby, Sophia manipulated situations to woo him back.

Meanwhile, EJ tried to get Johnny exonerated by bringing in other suspects including Chanel. However, he accidentally remembered that little Rachel had pulled the trigger on him.

After he admitted this to Marlena, the two told Kristen about it. EJ threatened to tell the truth to the authorities if Kristen did not come up with a solution to free Johnny. As such, Kristen admitted to the crime to save her daughter.

Elsewhere, Marlena’s health continued to deteriorate on the long-running Peacock daily soap. She had nightmares connecting to her past with Stefano while Susan predicted the villain’s return in some form.

Days of Our Lives: All arrivals and departures during August 2025

After John’s death, all the characters who had attended his funeral briefly on the soap left town. However, August 2025 saw the return of a few characters. At the same time, Johnny’s trial saw some new characters arrive and leave Salem.

Some returns to the soap

Alison Sweeney as Sami Brady

Alison Sweeney was seen in town after months. Her character, Sami, arrived on August 4, 2025, to meet her mother. She was unable to attend John’s funeral and this was the mother-daughter reunion, as they shared mutual condolences. However, her visit was brief and she left soon.

She was last seen on Days of Our Lives after EJ was shot and was hospitalized. At the time she had spent intimate moments with former husband, Rafe. This time around, she did not meet either of her former spouses.

Stacy Haiduk as Susan Banks

While Stacy Haiduk’s Kristen gave herself up to the police admitting to a crime she did not commit, the actor reprised her other role again on August 5, 2025. Haiduk’s Susan has been moving in and out of the Days of Our Lives storyline for the past few months. She was last seen after EJ fell into a coma and when John’s return was announced.

This time around, Susan met Marlena and predicted some supernatural reasons behind her ill health. Moreover, she claimed to sense Stefano’s presence in town. She also met a released Johnny and his wife. Susan may stay around in town for some time now.

Leann Hunley as Anna DiMera

While Thaao Penghlis’s Tony has been in town as per the soap’s storyline for more than a few weeks, Anna was seen after a gap of more than a month. She was last seen at John’s funeral.

However, August 7, 2025, found Anna and Tony in a pleasant banter as the latter demanded to know if his wife indulged in his port wine secretly.

Following this they discussed various topics from Susan’s predictions about Stefano’s return to Gabi being offered to head DiMera Enterprises. Anna was seen getting excited to work as a designer in Gabi Chic while expecting her husband to accompany her back home.

Some exits in August 2025

Karole Foreman as Judge Dabney

Foreman’s Dabney has been presiding over Johnny’s trial for the last two months. However, the trial has officially come to an end with Johnny’s exoneration. As such, Foreman is expected to finish her term and exit the role by the end of August.

David Jite as the court bailiff

Just as Foreman’s Judge, Jite’s bailiff had screen time during Johnny’s trial. With Johnny’s exoneration, the case on him is over and Jite may be on his way out. However, if Kristen’s case hearing falls under the same court both Jite and Foreman may be back on Days of Our Lives.

A significant entry and exit

Timothy Hornor as Juror Adam

Timothy Hornor’s Adam had his major screen presence on August 15, 2025. As a fellow jury member with Leo, he was sharing room with him. While the scenes between Leo and Adam added a comic relief to the otherwise somber legal situation, Hornor’s Adam was soon seen changing track.

Claiming his belief that Johnny was the culprit and EJ was lying to save his son, Adam gave a brief speech to influence the remaining jury. Under his brainwashing the majority of votes were going to incriminate Johnny. However, Kristen’s confession changed the scenario. With the trial over, Hornor may be departing Days of Our Lives.

Incidentally, Adam Chambers deserves a mention for playing Dave, the security personnel at Salem University Hospital. He shared airtime with Billy Flynn’s Chad and AnnaLynne McCord’s Cat on August 4, 2025.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the upcoming drama as Susan continues to create confusion in town.