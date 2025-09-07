Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 8 to 12, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from September 8, 2025, to September 12, 2025, reveal that things will get interesting for the residents of Salem, and several plot points will unravel.

According to the spoilers, Holly Jonas will be in for a surprise once she realizes that the professor of her online film course class is Johnny DiMera, whom she had a crush on earlier.

The plot hints that Sophia Choi will do her best to paint Holly and Johnny in a bad light in front of the residents of Salem.

Meanwhile, Cat Greene will find herself in a dangerous situation when Gwen von Leuschner walks into her holding onto EJ DiMera’s wig. Cat would also plan on meeting with Chad DiMera and give him an apology.

In addition to these developments, Brady Black will get suspicious regarding Sophia Choi and might end up connecting the dots and realizing that Tesoro is her son.

Steve Johnson would also end up helping Brady out with his investigation, and Rafe Hernandez would prepare to do a DNA swab test.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from September 8, 2025, to September 12, 2025

1) Holly Jonas will end up getting surprised when she realizes that Johnny DiMera is her professor for her online film course class

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Holly Jonas will be in for a surprise once she begins taking her online film course class along with her boyfriend, Tate Black, and other students.

Spoilers reveal that Holly’s former crush, Johnny DiMera, will be teaching them the course. The plot hints that Johnny will have a scandalous storyline ahead of him, and that might also involve Holly.

Sophia Choi will also get involved in this storyline and try to come between Holly and Tate.

Spoilers reveal that Sophia might end up breaking into Holly’s dorm room and causing trouble. Sophia will end up taking some explicit pictures of Holly and try to portray it as her having an affair with Johnny.

2) Cat Greene will have to cover her tracks since she will end up making Gwen suspicious, and she will also have a conversation with Chad DiMera

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, Gwen von Leuschner will walk into EJ DiMera’s office and run into Cat Greene holding a wig for him.

Gwen would get suspicious, but Cat would avert any crisis, but she would land into another one shortly after. Cat would decide to apologize to Chad DiMera and end up plotting that Chad could put in a good word for her brother, Mark Greene, to the parole board, so that he could be released earlier.

Spoilers reveal that things will spiral out of control, and Jack and Jennifer will get extremely angry about Chad and Cat dating.

3) Brady Black will grow suspicious of Sophia Choi and connect the dots to realize that Tesoro is her child

On Days Of Our Lives, Brady had previously ruled out Tesoro being Sophia Choi’s son, but he would again rethink his assessment. Spoilers reveal that he would get suspicious of Sophia after finding a clue, while Steve helps him out with digging deeper into the mystery.

Rafe Hernandez would also get involved in the storyline and do a DNA swab test on Tesoro.

Fans can watch the show on Peacock.