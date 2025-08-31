Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 1 to 5, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from September 1 to September 5, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Salem, and some interesting plot points will be unraveled.

According to the spoilers, Brady Black will continue to investigate the details of Sophia Choi and Tate Black’s baby and will receive some shocking information and leads from Steve Johnson.

Meanwhile, EJ DiMera will make a decision regarding giving the job Cat Greene wanted for herself or not, and Cat will spend time with Gwen von Leuschner as a part of her undercover mission to gather information on EJ.

Chad DiMera will end up running into Cat and Gwen together and realize something fishy is going on.

In addition to these developments, Rachel Black will get some intense flashbacks of the night during which she had pulled the trigger on EJ.

Elsewhere, Kristen DiMera will falsely confess to the crime in the courtroom to try to save her daughter.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from September 1 to September 5, 2025

1) Brady Black and Steve Johnson continue the investigation into Sophia Choi and Tate Black’s baby

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Brady Black will continue to investigate into Sophia Choi and Tate Black’s baby and collaborate with Steve Johnson.

Spoilers reveal that he will receive some disturbing information from Steve and find out that the adoption attorney who had handled the baby’s case, according to Sophia, had not been involved at all.

Spoilers reveal that Steve will potentially follow the entire trail of clues that would lead him to Melinda Trask, and Brady will be shocked at learning about Melinda’s shady history.

To act quickly, Sophia and Melinda will plot together and make sure that their secret regarding the baby remains under wraps.

2) Cat spends time with Gwen von Leuschner to try to gather intel on EJ DiMera, and Chad DiMera walks in on them together

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that EJ DiMera will take a call and decide whether or not to give the job that Cat Greene had asked for him.

Meanwhile, Cat will plan an outing with Gwen von Leuschner and keep digging to gather as much intel as she can on EJ.

Spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera will get extremely suspicious after seeing Cat and Gwen get too close to each other.

Spoilers reveal that Chad would have an honest conversation with Cat and ask her to stay away from Gwen, but Cat would not listen.

The plot hints that their relationship could be negatively affected due to Cat’s insistence on spending time with Gwen.

3) Rachel Black gets some flashback memories from the night she had shot EJ DiMera, and Kristen confesses in court to try to save Rachel

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Rachel Black will face some terrible nightmares and get memory flashbacks of when she pulled the trigger on EJ DiMera.

However, Kristen DiMera would falsely confess to the crime in court to save her, despite Rachel remembering the truth.

Fans can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.