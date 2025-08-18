Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 18 to August 22, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, airing from August 18 to August 22, 2025, suggest that things will get dramatic in Salem. Johnny DiMera will fire EJ DiMera, his father, from the case. EJ will get furious over Johnny’s decision since he would not be able to see the case through to the end, which would determine Johnny’s future.

Meanwhile, in the coming episodes, there would be more proof about the fact that Rachel Black was the one who had shot EJ. Kristen DiMera, Rachel’s mother, will try to take the blame on herself to safeguard her child. In addition to these developments, Sophia Choi will continue manipulating Tate Black about the whereabouts of their child.

3 major developments to expect in the upcoming week’s episodes of Days of Our Lives from August 18, 2025, to August 22, 2025

1) Johnny DiMera will fire EJ DiMera from his court case, and EJ will be furious since he would not be able to see through the verdict that would decide Johnny’s fate

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Johnny DiMera will fire his father, EJ DiMera, from his court case. EJ would get extremely furious since he would not be able to see through the jury’s decision, which would decide Johnny’s fate. Spoilers reveal that EJ’s anger would end up in an emotional outburst in front of Tony DiMera. EJ will end up shouting at Tony as well, in frustration.

Johnny’s decision to fire EJ would be because of the role that he had played in generating the deepfake video of Chanel Dupree. Chanel and Johnny would have a conversation with each other, and she would urge him to try to prove his innocence. Spoilers reveal that Johnny would take Chane’s advice.

2) Kristen DiMera will fear that Rachel Black, her daughter, could end up getting charged for shooting EJ, and would take the blame instead

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that there will be more concrete proof regarding Rachel Black being the shooter who had targeted EJ DiMera. Kristen DiMera, Rachel’s mother, will be shown having a meltdown in the middle of the courtroom and being restrained.

Spoilers reveal that while Rachel will have repressed the memory of shooting EJ, Kristen will try to keep it that way and pin the blame on herself instead. Kristen will potentially end up admitting that she was the one who had shot EJ in front of the judge.

3) Sophia Choi will continue to manipulate and misguide Tate Black about the whereabouts of their child

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Sophia Choi will continue manipulating Tate Black over meeting their child. Tate would receive a letter from the alleged adoptive parents of his child, denying him access to meet her. However, the letter would be revealed to have been drafted by Melinda Trask.

Sophia would continue lying to Tate, and he would not know that his child was actually a boy, and he was in Salem and not with parents who had adopted him. Sophia would also try to pull Tate away from Holly Jonas.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.