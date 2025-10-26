Dancing With the Stars' Robert posts a heartfelt tribute to his late father Steve Irwin

Robert Irwin attends the Steve Irwin gala to support the Wildlife Warriors conservationist organization (Image via Getty)

Robert Irwin, currently competing on Dancing With the Stars ​​​​​​season 34, paused his regular updates to share a heartfelt message honoring his late father, Steve Irwin, in an Instagram post on October 25, 2025.

Nearly two decades after the death of The Crocodile Hunter host, Robert reflected on his father’s enduring legacy in wildlife conservation. He expressed his commitment to continuing the mission that defined Steve’s life.

The post served as both a tribute and a reaffirmation of the Irwin family’s long-standing dedication to environmental preservation.

Dancing With the Stars ​​​​​​season 34's Robert Irwin reflects on his father Steve Irwin’s enduring legacy

Robert Irwin’s message about his father

In his Instagram post, the 21-year-old wildlife photographer shared a reflection on his father’s influence and the guiding principle behind his work.

“To continue this legacy is the honour of my life. If I can make my dad proud, I’ve done my job. Behind everything I do is a conservation mission that my dad started,” Robert wrote.

One​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of the posts was a throwback video in which Steve Irwin shared his desire for his kids to take over his work in wildlife conservation. He made it clear that if there were any changes, it would be only seeing his children taking over the "football" he referred to as wildlife conservation, and hence, carrying the mission forward. In fact, he said that it would be the point of his life where he would be the proudest and his work would be complete. Through his eulogy, Robert mainly highlighted that conservation and environmental issues are what he is most committed to, a goal that he also shares with his sister Bindi Irwin, and their mother, Terri Irwin, who together run Australia ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Zoo.

Continuing Steve Irwin’s legacy

Following Steve Irwin’s death in 2006, his family assumed responsibility for maintaining and expanding the Australia Zoo, as well as its related conservation efforts.

Terri, Bindi and Robert have since developed numerous projects centered on wildlife rescue, animal research and environmental education.

These initiatives have aimed to uphold the message Steve often promoted, protecting wildlife and their habitats.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Robert discussed his father’s philosophy, explaining that Steve Irwin often said he didn’t care about being remembered personally, as long as people remembered his “message” and what he stood for. He added,

“And I think people remember his message and him. I just hope to keep his legacy alive, his spirit, his sense of just love for life, and so if I can bring that kind of energy into the ballroom and honor him and his legacy, then I’ve done my job.”

The death of Steve Irwin

Steve Irwin died on September 4, 2006, at age 44, after being injured by a stingray while filming the underwater documentary Ocean’s Deadliest near the Great Barrier Reef.

During a break from filming, Irwin and cameraman Justin Lyons were recording a segment for Irwin's daughter Bindi’s television show when the incident occurred.

According to Lyons, the stingray “started stabbing wildly with its tail,” striking Irwin multiple times. The sharp barb pierced his chest, causing severe damage to his heart and lungs.

The crew attempted CPR for over an hour, but Irwin was pronounced dead upon reaching Low Isles, near Port Douglas, Australia.

Philippe Cousteau Jr., Irwin’s Ocean’s Deadliest cohost, later explained that they made extensive efforts for several hours to revive him, but the "wound to his heart" from the stingray barb was too severe.

