Dancing with the Stars fan takes a dig at Julianne Hough’s hosting skills

Julianne Hough (Image via Getty)

As Dancing with the Stars season 34 has premiered this fall, TikTok user Grace Harmer recently took a dig at host Julianne Hough. In a recently released TikTok video, Harmer claimed that Hough “speaks absolute nonsense, but gets away with it,”. The TikToker went on to say that if one really listens carefully to what Hough says when the host asks these questions after the dances, she “says a solid 60% of the time, it is nonsense”.

The Dancing with the Stars host has come up with an interesting response to this claim. Julianne Hough was earlier a professional dancer on the hit ABC dancing show. Later, she joined as a judge, and now she co-hosts the show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Dancing with the Stars Host Julianne Hough has an interesting response to Grace Harmer’s claim

Julianne Hough saw the video and was seen mouthing, “Thank you”, when the TikToker claimed that the host has a “lethal face card.” The popular dancing pro and host was surely entertained enough as she was seen laughing while watching the video. The Dancing with the Stars host’s response comes to the TikTok video, where Grace Harmer was seen saying:

“I don’t know if it’s the lethal face card distracting us, or maybe because she speaks with so much confidence and in such a hosting voice,” Harmer continued. “But if you really listen to what she says when she’s asking these questions after the dances, I’d say a solid 60% of the time, it is nonsense.”

Grace Harmer further talks about Hough tackling the cue card segment, she says,

"I don't know if she actually is reading them, or if she’s just like paraphrasing or what is actually written on those cue cards,” "But like the formula she follows is she repeats one random fact from the intro package of the celebrity and then asks a follow up question."

TikToker Grace Harmer expresses love for Julianne Hough, being candid on DWTS

Grace Harmer went on to make several claims in her TikTok video, saying that the DWTS host says things that are unintentionally funny despite “the host likely benefitting from the use of cue cards”. In the TikTok video, Harmer, however, emphasised that she absolutely loves the host and her skills show how live the show truly is, which is one of the things that Grace loves about the dancing show. The Tik-Toker further admitted that she does not want live television to be perfect. However, Grace comes up with an interesting question in the video, as she says:

"What does this experience mean to you?’ Or, ‘How does that affect you through this experience?’ Something of that matter. For example, the best one I can think of tonight, this is not an exact quote, but when it was Corey Feldman’s turn, she goes, ‘Do you have scoliosis? What does this experience mean to you?’ Or something like that.”

Watch the newest episodes of Dancing With the Stars airing on ABC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can stream the next day exclusively on Hulu and Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates.