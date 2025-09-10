Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough recalls the performance that became her turning point

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough visit People Now (Image via Getty).

Julian Houge is a long-time professional dancer, host, and Emmy Award-nominated choreographer. Her career took a turn for the better when she joined the dancing competition reality TV show Dancing with the Stars. She joined the show in 2007 when she was just 18. Her hard work led her to win season 4 and season 5 of the show. After this success, she became a regular face on the show.

After her retirement as a performer from the show in 2009, she joined the show again as a judge in 2013. This year, Julianne also joined the host Alfonso Ribeiro as the co-host of the show. In season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, Julianne Hough became an Internet sensation. One of her dance performances from this particular season made her a star on the show.

In a conversation with TVLine, while talking about Julianne Hugh, her brother stated:

"I was so glad she did that because some of the reactions from people were like, 'Oh my gosh! I didn't know she danced.'... They're blown away, which is awesome... It means that there's new people watching the show..."

More about Julianne Hough’s dance performance in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars

The performance was a surprise dance number set on a dramatic sky box entrance. In this sequence, Julianne included a viral TikTok song named Man in Finance. The sequence was planned in a way to go viral on social media. And it can be said that, this strategy of including a dramatic sky box entrance sequence and including a viral TikTok song worked for Julian. She became a well-known personality from the show Dancing with the Stars.

Julianne completely surprised her fans and left a mark on the show, as this performance became a memorable one in the history of Dancing with the Stars. Also, this event became a turning point that led to huge success in the career of Julianne Hough. During the interview with TVline, discussing her performance in season 32, Julian stated:

"That number kind of gave me my confidence back in a way, I haven't danced on the show in so long... and for a moment I was like, 'Oh, sh**, I still got it.'

Not only in terms of statistics, fame, and success, this performance got her back the confidence in her dancing. In between all this, she went through a lot of ups and downs. In season 7 of the show, Julianne Hough went through a big medical emergency. She left her performance and went to the hospital because of this emergency.

Although Julianne was facing huge setbacks in her personal life, she continued her work as a dance professional. She consistently kept going, as she wanted to give a message to her fans to follow their passion. In an interview with People, she mentioned that she also went through anxiety and depression. But consistently battling her personal problems, she continued to make her mark on Dancing with the Stars.



More about Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars is a reality TV dancing competition show. It features a number of celebrities from different fields, like actors, athletes, musicians, and TV stars. These celebrities complete each other in a dance face-off. The show was initially released with its season 1 on June 1, 2005. The latest season of Dancing with the Stars, season 34, is all set to air on September 16, 2025.

