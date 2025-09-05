Dancing with the Stars' Alan Bersten and Emma Slater reveal if they're ready to dance at Taylor Swift's wedding

Alan Bersten and Emma Slater (Image via Instagram/ @alanbersten)

Emma Slater and Alan Bersten sparked major romance rumours during season 33 of Dancing With the Stars in 2024. The pair later confirmed those rumours with a kiss in April during the Dancing With the Stars tour.

As the two have reignited the romance rumours, the dancing duo explained that they are just enjoying life together and feel no pressure.

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has further revealed that Emma is like her sister, and his household was well aware of the budding romance between the dancing pros.

However, the launch surely came as a surprise for Ribeiro. Emma Slater has opened up about her relationship with dancing pro Alan Bersten, saying that it feels good to lean on each other during the season, as it can get really stressful sometimes, while admitting that she is really looking forward to the upcoming new season.

Alan Bersten and Emma Slater open up about a possible invite to Taylor Swift's wedding

The dancing duo recently attended a wedding while posting a picture on social media with a caption mentioning Taylor Swift's much-awaited wedding. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, when asked about the big wedding coming up, the pair stated,

“If that invite comes in, we will be there. Honestly, congrats to them. It’s such an incredible moment.”

The dancing duo further explained that he would be down for “everything and anything,” while Emma pointed out it most likely wouldn’t be too professional.

“Honestly, it would probably be some random … fun, funky chicken or a spring clay. “It would be, like, ‘Here we are. We’re ready to dance!”

Emma Slater and Alan Bersten open up about the upcoming new season of Dancing with the Stars

As the brand new season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere this fall, Alan Bersten has been paired up with The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix. Dancing pro Emma also trains comedian Andy Richter. While talking about the newest season, Alan shared,

“I think we’re obviously going to help support each other, and that’s great for Elaine and Andy. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Emma further added,

“I’m so ready to support him and Elaine. I’m excited for their partnership, and he’s the same for me and Andy, very supportive. It’s gonna be great". "We have been doing the Cha Cha, so it’s really just about introducing dance to Andy,” Slater hinted. “He’s got [a] great beat. [I told him,] ‘Did you know that you’ve got really good points and really good legs?’ He was, like, ‘What I didn’t know.’ It’s fun for me to tell him [that].”

Andy Richter has also expressed his excitement, saying that he feels like a lump of clay and believes that he still has a long way to go in order to be worthy of the perfect score.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on ABC and Disney+ +. Viewers can stream the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.