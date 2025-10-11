Creator Chris Coelen clarifies how engagement rings work on Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9 has raised questions about the engagement rings seen on the show.

The Netflix reality series, known for pairing couples who meet and propose without seeing each other, has featured new cast members navigating relationships and commitments.

In a recent episode, contestant Patrick Suzuki asked his ex-fiancée, Kacie McIntosh, to return the engagement ring after their breakup, leading viewers to wonder who actually pays for the jewelry.

According to Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen, the rings are supplied by the production team. Contestants may choose from a selection of engagement rings valued at up to $5,000 or bring their own.

The topic became more prominent when Patrick mentioned the ring during an on-camera discussion, and other cast members questioned whether Kacie should return it. The situation has drawn attention to how engagement rings are handled behind the scenes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Coelen clarified that the rings belong to the participants once they are given. The comments offered a direct answer to ongoing fan curiosity about whether contestants pay for or keep their engagement rings after the show.

Who pays for the engagement rings on Love Is Blind?

Show creator Chris Coelen explained that production provides the engagement rings to contestants.

“We supply them with the rings, and at that point, those rings are theirs,” he told. “They never have to give them back if things don’t work out. They’re their rings.”

Coelen added that while participants can say they purchased the rings themselves, that choice is up to them.

The show’s system allows cast members to select from a range of rings priced between $3,500 and $5,000. Coelen said that contestants may also request to “upgrade their rings,” though those arrangements occur outside of production’s involvement.

“We have nothing to do with that,” he said. “We give them the rings, they do what they want.”

This means that when participants split up after filming, they are not required to return the engagement rings to either their ex-partners or the show’s producers.

The explanation clarified long-standing questions from viewers who noticed recurring discussions about rings across multiple seasons.

In season 9, this policy came up again after Patrick Suzuki mentioned that his ex-fiancée, Kacie McIntosh, kept her engagement ring. Coelen’s comments suggest that, unless Patrick paid for an upgrade himself, the ring would remain Kacie’s to keep.

Patrick and Kacie’s ring discussion in season 9 of Love Is Blind

During Love Is Blind season 9, Patrick Suzuki told his castmates that Kacie McIntosh refused to return her engagement ring after their breakup.

He described the conversation as emotional, explaining,

“I didn’t want the ring back. It wasn’t about the ring.”

Patrick said he asked for the ring as a way to understand how Kacie felt about the relationship. “I just wanted to ask her a simple question,” he told.

Kacie gave a different account of what happened after filming.

She said, “Pretty much the second day we were back, he asked for the ring back, and then I started to get a little upset.” Kacie added that Patrick later said he wanted the ring “for memorabilia.”

The disagreement highlighted how engagement rings, even when provided by production, can still hold symbolic meaning for participants.

Patrick later posted a short video on Instagram lip-syncing to Drake’s lyric, “Just mail me my ring back, can’t keep that.” The post led fans to discuss whether Kacie still had the ring and whether Patrick had paid for it.

According to Coelen’s earlier statement, the production team supplies all rings unless a contestant brings or upgrades their own. Based on that explanation, if Patrick did not contribute financially to the ring, Kacie was not required to return it.

